USA FENCING LAUNCHES "FENCING ACROSS AMERICA" WITH NATIONWIDE ACTIVATIONS IN GRAND CENTRAL TERMINAL, MALL OF AMERICA AND MORE

Fans Can Pick Up a Blade to Experience the Thrill of Fencing and Receive a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Duel Against Olympic Legends

Campaign Kicks Off July 27 with 16 Activations Across Nine States and Washington, D.C.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Fencing, the national governing body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of fencing in the United States, today officially announced it is rolling out a nationwide campaign, Fencing Across America, designed to bring the thrill of fencing directly to fans across the country during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

This innovative fan activation, which kicks off on July 27 and runs through August 4, will see USA Fencing offer fencing demos and learning opportunities at 16 high-traffic landmarks across nine states, and Washington, D.C. Select locations will include the opportunity to fence against Olympic & Paralympic legends, as well as parafencing demos.

The tour is headlined by East Coast activations in New Jersey, New York City, and Washington, D.C, with Midwest stops in Minneapolis and Cleveland, and a strong presence all across the Western part of the United States in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, Salt Lake City and San Francisco.

Landmark Fencing Across America locations include New York City's Grand Central Terminal and Central Park, and Minneapolis' Mall of America. The full list of Fencing Across America activations and dates can be found below.

"We're bringing the Olympic and Paralympic spirit directly to the people," said USA Fencing CEO Phil Andrews. "With Fencing Across America, we hope to inspire a new generation of fencing enthusiasts by making the sport accessible and engaging. We know fans across the country will be inspired by the incredible competition they witness from our Olympians in Paris and we want to capitalize on that momentum by giving people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to get in on the action and try their hand at a life-changing sport."

Fencing Across America – 2024 National Activations City & State Location Dates Anaheim, Calif. OCVIBE July 28 - Aug. 4 Atlantic City, N.J. Atlantic City Boardwalk (Ocean Resort) July 28 – Aug. 4 Cleveland, Ohio (Westlake) Crocker Park Mall July 28 - Aug. 4 Cleveland, Ohio (Lyndhurst) Legacy Village July 31 – Aug. 2 Colorado Springs, Colo. USOP Museum (Downtown Summer Fest) July 27 Denver, Colo. Cherry Creek Center July 28 - Aug. 4 Denver, Colo. Union Station (Wynkoop Plaza) July 28 - Aug. 4 East Rutherford, N.J. American Dream Mall July 28 - Aug. 4 Minneapolis, Minn. Mall of America July 28-29 Mission Viejo, Calif. Shops at Mission Viejo Aug. 1 - 4 New York City, N.Y. Grand Central Terminal July 27 – Aug. 4 New York City, N.Y. Wollman Rink at Central Park July 28 - Aug. 4 Portland, Ore. Director Park July 28 - Aug. 4 Salt Lake City, Utah City Creek Center Mall July 28 - Aug. 4 San Francisco, Calif. San Francisco Center Mall July 28 - Aug. 4 Washington, D.C. Union Station July 28 - Aug. 4

About USA Fencing:

USA Fencing is the national governing body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of fencing in the United States. Our mission is to grow and promote the sport of fencing in the United States, honor its rich traditions, and achieve sustained competitive international excellence. In USA Fencing, our athletes are strong and competitive both on the fencing strip and in life — a reminder that fencing provides physical and mental benefits that last a lifetime.

Learn more about USA Fencing at usafencing.org or follow USA Fencing on X (@USAFencing), Instagram (@usafencing), Facebook (@USAFencing) and YouTube (@USAFencing).

MEDIA CONTACT

USA Fencing: Bryan Wendell, [email protected]

FINN Partners (USA Fencing): [email protected]

SOURCE USA Fencing