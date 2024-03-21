USA Fencing Welcomes Fusion Education Group as its Official One-to-One Education Partner

Fusion Global Academy is a fully accredited private school offering personalized education for students in grades 6-12.

By Bryan Wendell

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In our latest stride toward supporting the academic and athletic aspirations of fencers nationwide, USA Fencing is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Fusion Education Group, making them the Official One-to-One Education Partner of USA Fencing.

Fusion Academy ("Fusion") is a fully accredited private school offering personalized education for students in grades 6-12. Fusion offers in-person one-to-one learning at over 80 US campuses, and synchronous one-to-one virtual classes through Fusion Global Academy (FGA). With more than 250 courses available, including NCAA-approved, college-prep, honors, and AP levels, Fusion stands out with its unique approach to 100% live, one-to-one virtual classes. One-to-one means one teacher and one student in the class with different teachers for different subjects. This personalized education approach ensures each student can learn at their unique pace.

"We are excited to partner with Fusion Education Group, a leader in individualized learning," says USA Fencing CEO Phil Andrews. "This alliance is a testament to our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel both in fencing and academics. It's about crafting champions in life, not just in sport. Fusion provides a great way to catch up when one has missed some of their courses due to sport participation or travel. Fusion's versatility in offering both in-person and virtual one-to-one learning ideally meets the varied needs of students."

The partnership will integrate the strengths of both organizations to foster an environment where student-athletes can excel both on the strip and in their academic pursuits.

"Our partnership with USA Fencing will combine our expertise in education with the opportunity to support students pursuing their passion in the sport of fencing," said Jeff Poole, CEO at Fusion Education Group. " Fusion Academy is proud to support the growth of USA Fencing's determination in the personal and athletic development of their participants."

As part of the agreement, USA Fencing members will benefit from tailored educational programs and resources, including access to FGA's extensive course offerings and specialized tutoring services. These initiatives aim to accommodate the demanding schedules of competitive fencers, ensuring they can pursue academic excellence without compromising their training and competition commitments.

"Fusion Global Academy's flexible and comprehensive educational model is perfect for the dynamic lifestyles of our athletes," Andrews says. "Together, we're committed to nurturing the next generation of fencers, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to succeed in every aspect of their lives."

About USA Fencing

USA Fencing is the national governing body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of fencing in the United States. Our mission is to grow and promote the sport of fencing in the United States, honor its rich traditions, and achieve sustained competitive international excellence. In USA Fencing, our athletes are strong and competitive both on the fencing strip and in life — a reminder that fencing provides physical and mental benefits that last a lifetime.

Learn more about USA Fencing at usafencing.org or follow USA Fencing on X (@USAFencing), Instagram (@usafencing), Facebook (@USAFencing) and YouTube (@USAFencing).

About Fusion Education Group

Fusion Education Group is the world's leader in personalized education serving more than 12,000 students via Fusion Academy's 80 U.S. campus locations, Barnstable Academy in New Jersey, and Fusion Global Academy's virtual platform in 35+ countries. Fusion's innovative 1-to-1 approach, validated by academic research, ensures tailored learning experiences that help students learn better, dive deeper, and never get left behind.

Learn more about Fusion Academy at FusionAcademy.com and Fusion Global Academy at FusionGlobalAcademy.com or follow Fusion on Instagram (@Fusion_Academy or @FusionGlobalAcademy), Facebook (@FusionAcademy and @FusionGlobalAcademy) and YouTube to see testimonials and videos (@FusionAdademyvideo and @FusionGlobalAcademy).

SOURCE Fusion Education Group