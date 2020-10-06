USA Financial Formulas Introduces New Model Strategies in Collaboration with Value Line and W.E. Sherman & Company

ADA, Mich., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Financial , a national investment advisory firm, insurance wholesaler, broker-dealer and 5-time Inc. 5000 honoree, today announces the addition of nine new strategies in collaboration with two new investment research partners, Value Line and W.E. Sherman & Company. This announcement marks the firm's third collaboration as it expands its investment strategy offerings. The addition of JUST Capital as an investment research partner was launched in June of this year. These collaborations expand the investment strategy offerings of USA Financial Formulas, one of the investment advisory affiliates of the firm.

The Sherman Sheet was founded by Bill Sherman, an advisor and financial planner who took his advanced expertise in computerized analysis and statistical measurements to create widely used, fact-based investment strategies. This investment research tool is used by financial professionals throughout the United States and Canada. This collaboration makes five new risk-managed strategies available via the USA Financial Exchange platform.

Value Line, founded in 1931, is recognized as one of the world's leading independent investment research organizations. The firm publishes the Value Line Investment Survey quarterly; this publication provides an interpretative analysis of approximately 1,700 stocks that, collectively, make up nearly 90% of the market capitalization of all stocks traded in U.S. markets. The announcement of Value Line as a new research partner makes four new equity-based strategies available on the platform.

"The addition of these two new research partners enhances the investment offering lineup by providing strategies that complement the existing offerings very well," said Kevin Roskam, Senior Advisory Business Consultant at USA Financial. "The Sherman Series offers strategies with a daily risk-managed approach while the Value Line Series offers a set of growth-focused strategies that are not as actively managed. Both of these research firms are well-respected within the investment advisory community and their formulaic approach to investment management aligns well with the philosophy we have at USA Financial Formulas."



About Sherman Sheets: The Sherman Sheet is published by W. E. Sherman and Co., of St. Louis MO. Bill is a long-time professional money manager who has spent much of his professional life providing investment management services to money management firms, individual investment advisors and brokers across the country. He has directly managed more than $600 million, and advised money management firms of all types and sizes. A native of St. Louis, MO, Bill graduated from Washington University in 1969 as a mechanical engineer. Bill developed an in-depth expertise in computerized analysis and statistical measurements over the years, and is a recognized expert in several areas of the investment universe. https://www.theshermansheet.com/

About Value Line Research: Arnold Bernhard founded Value Line in 1931 after spending several years on Wall Street as an employee of Moody's Investors Service. When the crash of 1929 and subsequent bear market wiped out what little savings his mother had, he determined that the then-current practice of analyzing stocks was woefully inadequate. He set out to develop a set of objective measures that would signal when a stock was overvalued and when it was undervalued – measures that would not yield to emotions. What followed revolutionized the practice of securities analysis and sent Value Line on its path to being one of the nation's largest independent investment research services as well as a major money management institution. To learn more about Value Line Research visit www.valueline.com.

About USA Financial: USA Financial is a comprehensive financial services institution, focused on providing advisors with the tools required to make solid recommendations and to empower clients to make educated and informed financial decisions. To learn more about USA Financial, please visit www.usafinancial.com .

