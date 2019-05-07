USA Financial Gets Right Down To The "Skinny" With Newest Podcast Launch

ADA, Mich., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Financial, a national investment advisory firm, insurance wholesaler and broker-dealer, announces the launch of their newest podcast for financial advisors: Advisor Skinny. This podcast aims to help financial advisors raise the enterprise values of their firms.

Each episode will focus on a specific theme of business building, dissecting each topic in a straight forward, no-nonsense manner to "get straight to the skinny," as CEO Mike Walters says. "With the launch of this podcast, I'll be able to get right down to the core on helping advisors enhance their enterprise values by cutting out the nonsense and being brutally honest in each episode; I'm thrilled to share some of what our team has learned from working with successful advisor entrepreneurs for over three decades," says Walters.

Since November 2018, USA Financial has launched three additional podcasts: 16 Ways From Sunday, Advisor Elevation and UnNiched. As a part of the Advisor Advancement Network, each podcast helps advisors with financial marketing insights, refining advisors' businesses, and improving relationships with clients, employers and others in the workplace.

"I plan to cut through the red tape and financial industry confusion," Walters said.

Subscribe to Advisor Skinny on iTunes and Google Play.

About USA Financial

Founded on April 1, 1988, USA Financial is a privately owned, independent financial services firm serving both investors and financial advisors throughout the country. The firm is committed to empowering financial advisors and investors by helping advisors grow their practice and serve their clients with a wide array of financial solutions and technology offerings. The USA Financial family of companies includes USA Financial Securities (FINRA-registered broker-dealer and registered investment advisor), USA Financial Insurance Services (insurance wholesaler), USA Financial Portformulas® (a registered investment advisor and formulaic trending money manager), USA Financial Media (multimedia firm and producer of the nationally syndicated USA Financial Radio Show), USA Financial Exchange℠ (a turnkey asset management platform) and USA Financial Consulting (compliance services and consulting firm). Each of these companies plays a vital role in the overall value proposition offered by USA Financial to its advisors and investors. Visit its website at www.usafinancial.com.

Ashley Wolf

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 107

ashley@flackable.com

SOURCE USA Financial

Related Links

https://www.usafinancial.com

