USA Financial Named To Inc. 5000 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

ADA, Mich., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Financial, a national investment advisory firm, insurance wholesaler and broker-dealer, has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2019.

In 1982, the Inc. 500 list was created to showcase some of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Since then, this list of companies has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial achievement, honoring numerous renowned brands.

In 2007, the Inc. 500 list expanded to the Inc. 5000 list in order to capture a broader spectrum of success. Many privately-owned companies that have excelled over the years gained recognition through this list including Microsoft, LinkedIn, Yelp and Zillow, as well as other brands that are popular today.

To qualify for the Inc. 5000 list, a company must be privately-owned and based in the United States. The companies that enter are ranked based on their percentage growth of annual income over the last three years. This year, USA Financial has been included for the fifth time. In fact, a mere four percent of applicants have been included five times.

USA Financial Chief Executive Officer Mike Walters is thrilled that the firm has made it onto the list. "As a firm, we strive to provide quality financial solutions and guidance to our clients. Being included in the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth time in our company's history just validates that we are delivering on our goals."

USA Financial was established in 1988 and has since provided unprecedented service to its' clients across the country. No two clients are the same, and USA Financial demonstrates that when delivering individualized attention and recommendations.

About USA Financial: USA Financial is a comprehensive financial services institution, focused on providing advisors with the tools required to make solid recommendations and to empower clients to make educated and informed financial decisions. To learn more about USA Financial, please visit www.usafinancial.com.

