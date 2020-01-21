USA Financial To Host Advisor Advancement Mastermind Panel In Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Financial, a national investment advisory firm, insurance wholesaler, broker-dealer and 5-time Inc. 5000 List honoree, will be holding an Advisor Advancement Mastermind Panel at Hotel Alessandra on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Houston, Texas. This event is the first of several with the next one coming up in March in Orlando, FL.

This all-day event for 25 financial advisors will focus on the three phases of an advisory practice, acquisition, expansion and succession, for the qualifying advisors looking to advance and refine their business. USA Financial will provide the steps advisors should take to continue enhancing their firms regardless of the phase their business is in.

Attendees will be provided with the options to explore, discuss and receive answers to the challenges they are facing within their individual businesses. Each phase will be broken down into sections with actionable advice from USA Financial's thought leaders: Mike Walters, Brent Enders, Steve Phillips, Matt Eilers and Mark Mersman.

"This is our way as a company to guide and meet other industry peers, as well as help them strengthen their firms in order to excel in a market that is always changing and advancing," said Walters, CEO of USA Financial.

Advisors will be introduced to a number of tools that will help them enhance their businesses. Key areas advisors will explore include ways to evaluate marketing strategies, explore marketing case studies, receive advice on how to build credibility within the industry, as well as explore the estimated value of the advisor's practice.

"Through the advice and action items we'll give the advisors at our event, we hope to build and strengthen all new and existing relationships. USA Financial aims to help advisors in every way we can and we dedicate our time on building long-lasting, trustworthy relationships within our industry," stated Enders, President of USA Financial.

About USA Financial: USA Financial is a comprehensive financial services institution, focused on providing advisors with the tools required to make solid recommendations and to empower clients to make educated and informed financial decisions. To learn more about USA Financial, please visit www.usafinancial.com.

