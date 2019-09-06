USA Football And QB Collective Announce Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and QB Collective, a collection of innovative NFL coaches, football skill experts and icons leading the only pro-style development pipeline for high school quarterbacks, today announced a new partnership. QB Collective will work with USA Football to advance smarter play through world-class expertise in athlete skill acquisition and mastery.

During this year's annual QB Collective Invitational in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on July 10-11, NFL coaches trained the nation's top high school quarterbacks both on the field and in the classroom. Their instruction, guidance and content will form an essential component of USA Football's Football Development Model (FDM), the sport's first national application of long-term athlete development. The FDM is a forward-thinking framework for football skill development, spanning varying game types and options.

The 2019 QB Collective Invitational featured elite NFL coaches including two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Shanahan, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and a select group of NFL offensive coordinators, quarterback coaches and private quarterback advisors. QB Collective's coaches and USA Football work collaboratively to reimagine the game through a skill-based progression framework for players, parents and coaches.

"We're excited to partner with the QB Collective to fuel our Football Development Model with expertise from the most innovative coaches in the NFL and experts in developing high school quarterbacks," said USA Football CEO SCOTT HALLENBECK. "These coaches help set the pace for on-field excellence in today's NFL and are the latest to support our Football Development Model, reimagining how America's game is played, coached and experienced. Players will learn and refine skills through the cutting-edge coaching delivered by our partnership."

"USA Football represents the perfect partnership for QB Collective," said QB Collective CEO RICHMOND FLOWERS. "Our vision as a company is to revolutionize the future of football by developing the whole athlete. USA Football's FDM is the ideal vehicle for our coaches to extend their expertise and leave a legacy for our game."

