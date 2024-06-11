USA FOOTBALL AND UNDER ARMOUR FORM MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO SUPPORT U.S. NATIONAL TEAMS AND GROW THE GAME OF FOOTBALL

Under Armour becomes the Official and Exclusive Uniform, Apparel and Footwear Partner of USA Football and the U.S. National Team Through the 2028 Summer Olympics

BALTIMORE and INDIANAPOLIS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Football, the sport's governing body in the United States and the organization responsible for creating and leading the U.S. National Teams, and Under Armour, the innovative performance brand, today announced a multi-year partnership through the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The partnership aims to allow every athlete to participate, ultimately growing the game of football.

As the new Official and Exclusive Uniform, Apparel, and Footwear Partner of USA Football, including the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, Under Armour will support USA Football's athletes as they compete on the global stage with new innovations and world-class products, reimagining how the sport will be outfitted. The brand will also dress the first Olympic team for the 2028 Summer Games as flag football and USA Football's U.S. National Teams make their Olympic debut.

Under Armour is committed to aligning with the standards and best practices established by USA Football as the sport's governing body. Together, Under Armour and USA Football will structure the sport's continued growth so athletes and coaches benefit from a high-performance pathway that leads from youth recreational events to the U.S. National Teams and, ultimately, the Olympics.

"USA Football is committed to growing the game of football across all disciplines, including tackle and flag. We truly believe this partnership with Under Armour will reshape the game from the youth level to our elite national teams," said USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck. "We are beyond excited to partner with Under Armour on the heels of the IOC's announcement that football will be part of the 2028 Summer Olympics in LA. Under Armour's commitment to performance, innovation and sustainable products will be critical to our national teams' success, but this partnership extends far beyond just apparel and footwear."

From the rookies to the seasoned veterans, Under Armour has always put the athlete first, inspiring them with performance solutions they didn't know they needed and can't imagine living without. From its origins on the field to today, the brand has demonstrated its focus on making athletes better, meeting real needs with innovative performance solutions that enhance each competitor's ability to perform.

"Under Armour has continued to invest in the sport of football and champion opportunities for women in the sport, from announcing our first flag football Global Ambassador to providing custom uniforms for female student-athletes to funding grants for girls' flag football programs," said Sean Eggert, SVP of Global Sports Marketing at Under Armour. "Our partnership with USA Football takes this commitment to the next level as we provide access to the sport for the next generation of athletes."

Under Armour recently made its partnership debut on the field with USA Football in late May when the U.S. Men's and Women's Flag National Teams convened for training camp to prepare for the International Federation of American Football's Flag Football World Championships, which will take place in Lahti, Finland this August.

The U.S. Men's and Women's Flag National Teams are defending World Champions. IFAF expects this year's event to be the largest, with more than 25 countries participating.

"This partnership will help develop and expand the football ecosystem through innovation and sustainability," Hallenbeck said. "This strategic alignment between our organizations underscores a shared commitment to industry-leading standards, best practices and sports development that will create more opportunities for everyone to enjoy this great game."

"Our goal is to provide a pathway for all athletes to participate in football from the youth level to the USA National Teams and to feel supported throughout that journey," Eggert said. "As we look ahead, we are committed to defining the path of flag football for all athletes through a grassroots program, supporting skill development by integrating flag into our existing UA Next platform and working to expand our coaches' network and opportunities through our ongoing partnership with the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches."

This multi-year partnership will allow USA Football and Under Armour to impact and support football communities and drive an evolution of the athlete journey through a unique pathway for every player.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

About USA Football

USA Football is the governing body of American football in the United States, the sole US member of the International Federation of American Football, and a recognized sports organization of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Its non-profit mission includes designing and delivering premier educational, development, and competitive programs for American football, including tackle and flag football. USA Football is the only organization that selects and organizes men's and women's US National Teams in federation-sanctioned international competition.

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.; USA Football