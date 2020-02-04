USA Football Grant Program Applications Now Open For 2020

All schools and youth football organizations that are 501(c)(3) compliant may submit applications by 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 9, at usafootball.com/grants . USA Football awards grants based on need, merit and a program's commitment to coaching education and best practices. Applications are submitted online.

Grants are valued up to $1,000 and provide resources from official USA Football partners:

Tackle football equipment from Riddell

Field and practice equipment from Gilman Gear and Shadowman Sports

Portable field lines from Port-a-Field

Background checks from Peopletrail

Wearable technology from Catapult

"We're proud of our grant program and the positive change it's generated for players and programs nationwide," CEO & Executive Director of USA Football SCOTT HALLENBECK said. "I'm appreciative of the NFL Foundation and our partners for their support that brings our grant program to life and allows more communities to experience and benefit from the power of football."

USA Football's equipment grant program is made possible through the NFL Foundation. The NFL Foundation is the league's nonprofit organization representing the 32 NFL clubs. Its mission is to support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football and the communities which support the game.

"We are pleased to stand with USA Football and encourage youth and school-based programs nationwide to apply for a USA Football grant," NFL Foundation Vice President of Philanthropy & Executive Director ALEXIA GALLAGHER said. "This assistance helps ensure that young players who share a love of our sport are able to play it properly."

USA Football's grant program has delivered the following since 2006:

Awarded more than $15 million in grants to school-based and youth football programs

in grants to school-based and youth football programs Benefitted more than 500,000 youth and high school football players in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Assisted more than 9,500 youth and high school football programs in all 50 states

