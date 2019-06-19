USA Football Kicks Off 2019 Protection Tour

INDIANAPOLIS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering the fun and fitness of football to young athletes, USA Football's 2019 Protection Tour kicks off its national schedule on June 23. The series of USA Football events, conducted in partnership with Riddell, delivers expert-driven football and player safety information to youth players, parents and coaches, including tackling fundamentals, concussion education and equipment fitting.

The 2019 Protection Tour encompasses six free, single-day summer events for approximately 2,000 youth players. Events will take place at NFL stadiums and practice facilities across the country, providing instruction on several components of USA Football's nationally endorsed Heads Up Football program. The Protection Tour applies non-contact, age-appropriate drills in alignment with the Football Development Model for lifelong health and wellness through America's favorite sport.

Youth football players, parents and coaches can learn more and register for free 2019 Protection Tour events at https://usafootball.com/protectiontour/. [Note: To register, participants need a USA Football account, which can be created at no cost at this link.]

"With support from Riddell, USA Football's Protection Tour provides families with fun and dynamic football experiences while delivering better and smarter standards for young players," USA Football CEO SCOTT HALLENBECK said. "Our Tour sites also feature exceptional football destinations, thanks to the community-minded generosity of NFL teams."

"Riddell's widespread work at the grassroots level includes the USA Football Protection Tour, which is an important initiative for us each summer," Riddell President and CEO DAN ARMENT said. "Protection Tour creates a solid foundation for young athletes to experience the game in an exciting format, and central to the event, is collaborating to share information on proper equipment fitting and advancements in head protection."

2019 USA Football Protection Tour Schedule of Events (all times local):

Date Time Host City Location June 23 12 to 3 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia, Pa. NovaCare Complex June 28 5 to 8 p.m. San Francisco 49ers Santa Clara, Calif. Levi's Stadium July 27 12 to 3 p.m. Los Angles Chargers Costa Mesa, Calif. Hoag Performance Center Aug. 10 6 to 9 p.m. New York Giants East Rutherford, N.J. MetLife Stadium TBD TBD Indianapolis Colts Indianapolis, Ind. Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center TBD TBD Minnesota Vikings TBD TBD

SOURCE USA Football

