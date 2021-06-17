USA for UNHCR Names Former Refugee Abdallah Al-Obaidi as World Refugee Day Featured Storyteller

"It's critical that we serve as a megaphone for the lived experience of refugees like Abdallah, so that we can positively impact the public's perception of who refugees are. USA for UNHCR is committed to lifting up the voices of refugees to be at the center of their own narratives," said Anne-Marie Grey, Executive Director and CEO of USA for UNHCR.

As the featured storyteller, Abdallah's journey as a refugee has been transformed into an animated video. True to the spirit of the Storyteller's Celebration, Abdallah was integral to the creative process. He is the narrator of the animation and selections of his original music are incorporated into the sound design.

"Recording the narration for the animation and having my music in the sound design made the entire creative process more personal and rewarding. I hope this animation inspires other young refugees to share their stories and keep their dreams alive," said Al-Obaidi.

A graduate of Emory University and U.S. citizen as of 2019, Abdallah is also a medical interpreter and an EMT, and has been delivering care throughout the pandemic. He will be attending Tufts University School of Medicine in the Fall.

Four additional storytellers from around the country were selected to be featured as part of World Refugee Day activities, including:

Dana Aljubouri , 12. Dana is a former refugee from Iraq and arrived to the U.S. at the age of 1. She began sharing her family's story at a young age and is involved in advocacy work in her school, local and state community.

Dana is a former refugee from and arrived to the U.S. at the age of 1. She began sharing her family's story at a young age and is involved in advocacy work in her school, local and state community. Bijaya Khadka , 27. Bijaya was born in Bhutan but his family was forced to flee and spent years in a refugee camp in Nepal before eventually being resettled in Rochester, New York . Bijaya is passionate about civic life – the importance of voting and the privilege and importance of freedom of expression.

Bijaya was born in but his family was forced to flee and spent years in a refugee camp in before eventually being resettled in . Bijaya is passionate about civic life – the importance of voting and the privilege and importance of freedom of expression. Night Jean Muhingabo, 22. Night Jean was born in a refugee camp in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and lived there for nearly 16 years before being resettled to Rhode Island in 2015. He is a writer, motivational speaker and a mentor for refugee youth.

Night Jean was born in a refugee camp in the and lived there for nearly 16 years before being resettled to in 2015. He is a writer, motivational speaker and a mentor for refugee youth. Chantale Zuzi , 20. Chantale lost her parents at the age of 13 during a violent massacre in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and faced persecution due to her albinism. She found safety at a refugee camp in Uganda and was resettled to the U.S. in 2019. Today Chantale is a vocal advocate for young women and mentor for RefuSHE.

USA for UNHCR also worked with artist Maliha Abidi, an author and activist, to create illustrated portraits of each featured storyteller. To learn more about these individual stories and see the powerful illustrations, visit unrefugees.org/refugee-facts/world-refugee-day/ .

About USA for UNHCR

USA for UNHCR protects refugees and empowers them with hope and opportunity. Supporting UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency – and its partners, we provide lifesaving essentials including shelter, water, food, safety and protection. Around the world, we help refugees survive, recover and build a better future. Established by concerned American citizens, USA for UNHCR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.UNrefugees.org .

First celebrated on June 20, 2001, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, World Refugee Day is a key moment in time to communicate with the world about who refugees are and why they require protection.

