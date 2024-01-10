USA Hockey Announces Partnership Extension With Winmark Corporation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Hockey announced today a multi-year extension of its partnership with Winmark - the Resale Company®, a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation.

Winmark and its portfolio of franchised retail resale brands, which include Play It Again Sports®, Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®, will continue to have the exclusive designation as the official resale partner of USA Hockey in addition to being an official sponsor of the organization.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Winmark," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. "We appreciate their enthusiasm and commitment in efforts to grow the game and better our sport overall."

As part of the partnership, Winmark will be part of USA Hockey's annual Welcome Back Week, where hockey families are welcomed back to the sport in September. In addition, Winmark will have exposure across USA Hockey's national teams in various ways, including on equipment and through social media content.

"We are honored to consider ourselves a long-term partner with one of the premier athletic institutions in the United States. Over the past two years, our partnership with USA Hockey has met or exceeded all of our objectives and has continued to showcase the positive ways our sustainable business model supports local communities and the environment," said Brett D. Heffes, chair and chief executive officer of Winmark Corporation. "Now is an ideal time for both organizations to make a longer-term commitment to support the growth of hockey and sustainable consumption in countless communities across North America. Winmark is on a mission to provide resale for everyone and having strong partners on and off the ice supports this goal."

ABOUT USA HOCKEY
USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

ABOUT WINMARK
Winmark - the Resale Company® is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small-business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award-winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. As of September 30, 2023, there were 1,312 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 72 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, visit winmarkcorporation.com.

