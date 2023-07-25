USA Industries, LLC Announces New Location in Prairieville, Louisiana

News provided by

USA Industries, LLC

25 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Industries, LLC, a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of industry leading products used in refineries, chemical, petrochemical, and other process manufacturing plants is expanding its base and opening a new product and sales warehouse location in the Ascension Parrish of Louisiana (Prairieville, LA). The 10,000 square foot building will officially open for business on August 1, 2023, and will offer customers a full line of its industry leading piping isolation and testing products including paddle, spectacle and spacer blinds, blind flanges, the patented EZ Lock Blind Rack®, and USA Industries exclusive GripSafe®ST line of pipe plugs. Also available will be the company's heat exchanger tube plugs including its Snap It® Jr. & Sr. PCC-2 compliant engineered tube plugs, shoulder plugs, EZ Torque® shoulder plug gaskets and more.

Dan Overly, Director of Sales and Marketing at USA Industries, LLC said about the new launch, "USA Industries has always taken great pride in our ability to provide customers with the products that they need more quickly than the competition. Our new Prairieville location will boost our speed to market in a key territory that heavily relies on our products to safely and rapidly complete maintenance turnarounds, repairs, and capital projects."

"From a business investment standpoint, Louisiana's wealth of natural resources, infrastructure and talent are key to our geographic expansion strategy and will help fuel our growth," said CEO, Justin Watts. "Louisiana's economy is largely supported by oil refineries, natural gas processing plants and petrochemical production facilities; a local presence allows us to better serve new and existing customers in these markets and support their communities. This new site also positions USA Industries to further diversify its customer base through the emerging bioprocessing sector in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida as new facilities with piping systems or heat transfer equipment will likely need our products during construction and maintenance."

About USA Industries:
USA Industries has served the refining, chemical processing, and power industries since 1982. It boasts large inventories of standardized products along with an ability to rapidly produce customized products. With an in-house engineering staff and machine shop, the company designs, manufactures, and supplies piping isolation and testing products, tube plugs, orifice plates, and tools for heat exchangers. USA Industries is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier.

SOURCE USA Industries, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.