USA Laboratory Supplier Launches MyPOCtest.com, an E-Commerce Website to Supply Point-of-Care Test Kits and More

"Medical testing sites have to be careful from whom they purchase medical products," says Phil Shugart, CEO of Carolina Liquid Chemistries. "The need for reliable, high-quality tests and a trustworthy, consistent supply chain became more apparent than ever with the COVID-19 pandemic. For over 25 years, we've been qualifying our suppliers and ensuring cost effective, quality products. We've invested heavily in MyPOCtest.com because we wanted to make sourcing as easy as possible for medical facilities and not require them to purchase products in bulk."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines point-of-care tests as "diagnostic tests performed at or near the place where a specimen is collected, and they provide results within minutes rather than hours…., such as: physician offices, urgent care facilities, pharmacies, school health clinics, long-term care facilities and nursing homes, and temporary locations, such as drive-through sites managed by local organizations."1 Most of the test kits offered through MyPOCtest.com produce a readable result within 15 minutes.

Phil Shugart adds, "We're particularly excited about our Status™ COVID-19/Flu A&B test, which differentiates between SARS-CoV-2 and two strains of influenza in a single test device. We're also proud to offer high-quality, customizable drug screening test cups and our highly-regarded pregnancy and fecal occult blood tests."

Buyers can apply for an account at https://mypoctest.com/account/register.

About Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC) is an authorized manufacturer, re-packager, re-labeler and value-added distributor of chemistry instruments and reagents as well as COVID-19 testing supplies. CLC helps clinical laboratories of all sizes reduce chemistry analyzer and reagent costs, while also receiving accurate and timely results. The company has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by bringing several PCR and point-of-care antigen and antibody tests to market under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization. For more information, visit carolinachemistries.com or email [email protected].

1 https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/point-of-care-testing.html#anchor_1615506986947

