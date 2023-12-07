USA LAND GROUP SELLING 202 ACRES OF PROPERTY FOR RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT IN LEXINGTON, NC

Conveniently situated near Charlotte and Winston-Salem and priced at ~$12,000 an acre, the

LEXINGTON, N.C., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Land Group (USALG), a national land investment firm, is selling 202 acres of property ideal for residential development in Lexington, North Carolina. Close to the state's second largest lake, High Rock Lake and High Rock Marina, the untouched land offers buyers the opportunity to create the home of their dreams.

"We are seeing homebuying trends move away from high-density areas like Charlotte and the suburbs into the outskirts of these areas where people can get to town within 30-60 minutes but also have a home with 5,10, or 20+ acres. This is what our Lexington property offers buyers—more space to build a home in an extremely private location with beautiful recreational activity and scenic views within ~60 miles of Charlotte and ~30 miles of Winston-Salem," said Todd Schweber, CEO, USA Land Group.

Capitalized by the USA Land Fund I, Richmond, Virginia based USALG acquired the property as part of its real estate investment model focused on rural subdivision and forced appreciation of land. The firm specializes in buying raw, vacant land with residential or recreational feasibility. USA Land Fund I is the private investment vehicle, accessible on Schwab, made up of institutional and high net worth, accredited investors.

Located on Stoney Point Drive in Lexington, the acreage has been subdivided into 19 lots for sale at an average of $12,000 an acre. One lot has already sold and another is under contract. With its lightly rolling topography, the land presents endless development opportunities for first or second homes with abundant privacy. For more information about lot sizes and list prices, please contact Andy Griesinger of eXp Realty at [email protected].

About USA Land Group-www.usaland.group

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, USA Land Group (USALG) is a national firm, specializing in rural, undeveloped residential, and recreational subdivisions and management opportunities. Through our private equity fund, USA Land Fund 1, the firm offers high net worth individuals, registered investment advisors (RIAs), family trusts, and other investment entities a private vehicle for land investments throughout the country. The fund purchases undervalued land assets; enhances the asset value; and sells the assets through our extensive network of brokers, buyers, developers and builders.

