USA LESS Co. is Recalling RHINO CHOCO VIP 10X due to Undeclared Tadalafil

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USALESS.COM is recalling its RHINO CHOCO VIP 10X, in 10 gr, 12 pc packages that come in a black cardboard box marked with UPC Code 724087-947668 on the back and with an expiration date of 10/2027 stamped on the back. The product is sold in retail stores and through on-line sites.

Rhino Choco VIP 10X contains Tadalafil, which is not listed on the product label. Tadalafil is the active ingredient in Cialis, an FDA-approved prescription drug, used to treat erectile dysfunction. The undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease often take nitrates.

The product has been immediately removed from our online store until we are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased Rhino Choco VIP 10x from usaless.com are urged to immediately return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-872-5377 or [email protected].

