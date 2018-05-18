USA Link System Is Ecstatic About Being Invited To CNBC's Disruptor 50 Roadshow In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to some of the most successful startups in the nation. Companies like Dollar Shave Club, a Los Angeles-based start-up, have been CNBC Disruptor alumni. The CNBC Disruptor 50 Roadshow showcases its past and present disruptors, which include:

AirBnB

Lyft

WeWork

23andMe

SpaceX

Uber

Spotify

Blue Apron

SoFi

To be amongst the top start-ups in the nation is a wonderful moment for a young digital advertising agency. Ally Spinu, USA Link System CEO, says that, "This is an exciting opportunity and great inspiration for our entire team!" USA Link System has exponentially grown in the last few years. Voted #1 in 2017 as the fastest growing companies by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal and #8 fastest private company by the Los Angeles Business Journal, "Our dreams are slowly becoming a reality, one step at a time."

The first CNBC 50 Disruptor Roadshow will have honorable and exciting speakers, including:

Leura Fine , founder & CEO, Laurel & Wolf

, founder & CEO, Laurel & Wolf Mark Duplass , Filmmaker

, Filmmaker Eric Garcetti , Mayor, City of Los Angeles

, Mayor, Katerina Schneider , Founder & CEO, Ritual

, Founder & CEO, Ritual Rodney Williams , CEO & Co-Founder, LISNR

, CEO & Co-Founder, LISNR Maria Molland Selby , CEO, Thinx

USA Link System's goal as a digital advertising agency is to help other start-ups in Los Angeles find success in their respective industry. Ally explains, "We want small businesses and their brands connect and engage with their targeted audience through print and digital advertising."

"This invitation," Ally says, "to the CNBC 50 Disruptor is an inspiration for our team to keep on improving for ourselves and our present and future clients."

The CNBC Disruptor 50 roadshow will be on May 23, 2018 at the Hudson Loft, Los Angeles.

