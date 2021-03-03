USA Link System's Influencer Marketing Partners Small Businesses With Perfect Content Creators

"It's our goal to help small- to medium-sized enterprises that have been financially affected by the pandemic," says Ally Spinu, CEO of USA Link System. She and her team are creating an influencers network that elevates the small business community. ULS wants to help keep its doors open.

"I believe we can get through this together," Spinu referring to helping businesses with limited resources survive a weakened economy. Through the ULS-led influencer initiative, brick and mortar and online companies have a chance at success.

Small businesses will be paired with content creators and develop a marketing campaign that gets the brand, product, or service the much-needed airtime, exposure, and recognition.

If you believe you have what it takes to support small businesses, join the USA Link System influencer community today.

USA Link System provides internet marketing services to hundreds of businesses around the world. Their crew of creatives also develop websites, manage social media accounts, and craft high-quality, engaging content. They have been recognized at the 2018 Small Business Expo, where they won Best Marketing Agency and SBE's SBE100 America's Leading Small Business Visionaries.

SOURCE USA Link System, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usalinksystem.com

