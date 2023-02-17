USA-made UTV Company, Landmaster, hires Ryan Fry as the new Director of Engineering & Product Development, and Jason Delor as the new Director of Business Development & Program Management

Outside of the realm of engineering, automotive, and business, Ryan spends time with his wife of sixteen years and their two daughters. He and his family do a lot of camping, hiking, biking, and boating.

Jason recently spent five years working as a Product Safety Manager here in the States. Before that, he worked as an Engineering Director in Shanghai for three years. He has also taken on the role of Chassis and Architecture Manager, which took place in Seoul, Korea, for three years. At Landmaster, Jason will be leading future programs while working closely with Ryan Fry, and he will also be assisting in business development.

Jason says, "I am thrilled to be joining the Landmaster team. I have spent my career in the automotive and powersports industries, developing new products and leading them through production. I love the mission of Landmaster – to build American-made UTVs with high value and many great innovations. I love the passion the team has for our product, as well as toward each other. I am glad to help any way I can as we drive for growth and customer experiences next to none."

Jason and his wife are moving from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Fort Wayne, Indiana. He enjoys working on motorcycles and cars, as well as playing hockey. His wife takes pleasure in gardening.

