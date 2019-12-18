USA Manufacturer Seeks Big Hearted People for Big Problem

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With all the funding that goes into education, the sad reality is that teachers end up having to spend their own money to pay for things they believe would help their students. Such is the case for a simple but innovative new learning tool called the Moto Sign and Media Corporation. This new (non-electric /no batteries required) device provides a way for students to read and write on any subject without using up any printed materials or paper.

Six year old first grade student learns Chinese and English together. HandMotos hold standard paper size (8.5" x 11"). Larger sizes are available (11" x 17" and 24" x 36")

The best way to describe it is that it is like a portable reading and writing board similar to a whiteboard. The background can be instantly changed. Teachers or students can change the images, tests, games or any study materials. Students write their answers on the board without ever touching or using up any paper. This results in a system where students can interact with subjects, take tests, create images, practice handwriting, cursive or whatever the teacher decides and then hand in their board. The teacher can grade the work, wipe it off in seconds and use the same material for their next class or wherever needed.

Moto Sign and Media's CEO, Gene Anderson says, "Teachers want (and need) HandMoto boards for all the benefits they provide at every grade level including preschool & k-12. The HandMoto writing system is eco-friendly, sustainable, and does not waste natural resources. Even though they are simple to use and innovative, most teachers have to pay for them out of their own pockets to get them into their classrooms."

The company's research found that the need was greater than they ever imagined.

Within the USA there are approximately 90,000 elementary schools. The company hopes generous people will contact them to help supply the need. "Our goal is a minimum of 48 boards in every elementary school" says Anderson. With 77+ million children under 18 in the USA alone, these schools burn through billions of sheets of paper, resulting in a shrinking amount of natural resources like trees and electricity for the next generation.

The company is launching a "Matching Board Giveaway" exclusively for schools on Kickstarter. Anyone that purchases one or more boards, the company will match. Participants will be able to choose the classrooms that receive them.

12 Benefits

#1 Sustainable/Planet Friendly: Saves trees. No electricity or batteries needed.

#2 No Harmful Effects: No damaging light rays on eyes, radiation or cell waves emitted.

#3 An alternative learning platform other than computers. Less information overload and screen addiction.

#4 Improves Focus: Provides simple attention span development.

#5 Improves Handwriting, Drawing, and Hand Motor Skills.

#6 Helps Memorization: Guided repetition, improved memorization.

#7 Useful for Every Age Group: Instant Interchangeable backgrounds. Standard paper size for any language.

#8 A Protective Product: Protects materials, photos for continual usage or display for generations of enjoyment.

#9 Multi-Page Storage: Up to 25 sheets can be stored at a time.

#10 Provides a Flat Reading Surface: Hands free easier reading.

#11 Holder for E-books: Safety for all printed materials. Excellent display frame for images. Can be hung on the wall as picture frames.

#12 For Adults: Great for business meetings. Unlimited uses.

Any teacher or parents who are interested please go to https://tinyurl.com/ubrjrhj for more information. See Videos at https://tinyurl.com/u6cdsn6

