USA Medical Shares Tips for Asthma and Allergy Sufferers

Many are unaware that the triggers of asthma and allergies can change during the year. USA Medical identifies the common causes by season and shares helpful tips to address them:

Winter: Dust, debris, & pet hair

Dust, debris, & pet hair Reduce the amount of these allergens by frequently cleaning.

Spring: Pollen & hay fever

Pollen & hay fever Changing clothes after being outside can diminish the risk of allergy or asthma attacks.

Summer: Humidity & air contaminants

Humidity & air contaminants Use a dehumidifier or air conditioner to help regulate allergens that thrive in moist temperatures.

Fall: Ragweed, cold & flu

Ragweed, cold & flu The flu shot can help reduce the risk of asthma flare-ups.

USA Medical Co-Founder and President Jordan Sessler says, "Asthma and allergies can be difficult conditions to manage. That's why taking your medicines regularly as prescribed for these diseases is crucial. We designed our program to help you afford your medications, whenever you need them. All brand name and generic prescriptions qualify for savings up to 75%."

The pre-activated card is accepted at more than 60,000 pharmacies across the country—local, regional and national chains such as CVS, Costco, Target, Walmart and Walgreens. Eligible Rx medications include levalbuterol, naltrexone, and fluticasone prescribed for asthma and allergies as well as thousands of other popular medications. Go to prescriptionassistance.info to get a customized Pharmacy Discount Card for all 50 states, including:

Alabama Prescription Assistance Program

North Carolina Prescription Assistance Program

Georgia Prescription Assistance Program

Pennsylvania Prescription Assistance Program

Tennessee Prescription Assistance Program

Virginia Prescription Assistance Program

These programs are not affiliated with the government.

About USA Medical Prescription Assistance Program

USA Medical Prescription Assistance Program is a division of USA Medical, which reaches out to individuals and seniors among the estimated 100+ million people in America with inadequate prescription coverage. The Company's mission is to help individuals save money on prescriptions they need. USA Medical has been given an "A+" rating by the Better Business Bureau.

CONTACT: Ceci West, ceci.west@medaffect.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usa-medical-shares-tips-for-asthma-and-allergy-sufferers-300632500.html

SOURCE USA Medical