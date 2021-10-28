USA Natural Patches Now Available Nationally at Marshall Retail Group Stores

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Natural Patches (USANP), creator of America's most trusted all natural transdermal vitamin B1 patches, announced today full national product placement in partnership with Marshall Retail Group (MRG), America's leading specialty retailer in the airport, transit hub, and casino-resort marketplaces. MRG stocks three lines of B1 patches at 131 retail locations nationally, including Daily Recovery, Immune Boost, and Stop Hangovers patches. Each replenishes the body's supply of vitamin B1, boosting energy, immunity and replacing the necessary levels of B1 depleted by alcohol. Each product offers unique benefits for those traveling or enjoying the attractions at entertainment fueled resorts.

USANP's line of transdermal patches provide 75mg of liquid thiamine (B1), absorbed through the skin directly to the bloodstream. The unique benefits of thiamine include increased natural energy, immune support, elevated focus, and stress reduction. The patches are 100% safe, all-natural, non-toxic, effective, made in the U.S.A., and backed by science. The product is easy to use: simply apply the patch to a dry, hairless area of the skin and B1 immediately begins to absorb, providing a non-invasive way to instantly boost the immune system and increase energy.

This partnership offers consumers the distinct benefits of USANP's products directly during activities where the natural benefits are in demand - navigating the continued public health emergency, in exciting entertainment venues, or to combat the stress of travel. The distribution power of MRG creates widespread access; B1 patches are available at retail locations nationally:

Airports : New York (LGA, EWR, JFK), Boston (BOS), Raleigh-Durham (RDA), Salt Lake City (SLC), Las Vegas (LAS), Dallas (DFW), Baltimore (BWI), San Francisco (SFO), Nashville (BNA), Sacramento (SMF), Washington DC (DCA), Los Angeles (LAX)

: (LGA, EWR, JFK), (BOS), Raleigh-Durham (RDA), (SLC), (LAS), (DFW), (BWI), (SFO), (BNA), (SMF), (DCA), (LAX) Las Vegas Resorts : The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Borgata, Bally's, MGM Grand, Excalibur, Mandalay Bay, Harrah's, The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, The Mirage, The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, Tropicana, Flamingo, The Sahara

: The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Borgata, Bally's, MGM Grand, Excalibur, Mandalay Bay, Harrah's, The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, The Mirage, The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, Tropicana, Flamingo, The Sahara Casinos : Aquarius, Edgewater , and Tropicana in Laughlin , Tropicana Atlantic City, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods in Connecticut , Seminole Hard Rock Florida, ilani Washington

: Aquarius, , and Tropicana in , Tropicana Atlantic City, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods in , Seminole Hard Rock Florida, ilani Stand-alone Retail: Neon Museum Las Vegas, America! locations in greater Washington DC

To view a full list of MRG locations carrying USANP products, click here .

About USA Natural Patches

USA Natural Patches (USANP) creates America's most trusted all natural transdermal vitamin patches. All USANP Sport, Performance, and Wellness products are 100% safe, all natural, effective and made in the USA. We are proud to provide natural solutions that help with everyday life. To learn more, visit usanaturalpatches.com , or see them at work and at play on Instagram , Facebook , or Twitter .

