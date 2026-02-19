USA Ninja Challenge Appoints Thomas Dievart as Chief Marketing Officer

The veteran global sports and fitness marketer joins the youth fitness franchise as the brand continues to scale nationwide amid rapid, systemwide growth.

CONCORD, N.H., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Ninja Challenge has named Thomas Dievart as its new chief marketing officer, bringing nearly two decades of global marketing leadership to the youth fitness franchise as it accelerates growth nationwide.

Dievart joins the brand after holding senior marketing roles across sports, fitness and sporting goods, including global brands such as Wilson Tennis, Ironman Triathlon and Technogym. His background spans international brand strategy, digital marketing and growth-focused leadership within high-performance sports environments.

"I love the fact that first and foremost it's a sports company giving kids the ability to challenge themselves, to grow and to gain confidence," Dievart said. "I think there's a lot of room for growth for the company."

In his new role, Dievart will focus on strengthening marketing foundations across the system, supporting new openings and ensuring franchise owners are equipped with consistent, high-quality tools as the brand scales.

"Putting all the foundations in place so that they are successful, that's first and foremost," he said.

USA Ninja Challenge has seen strong momentum, with year-over-year growth exceeding 60% and continued expansion across key U.S. markets. Dievart says a major priority will be aligning franchise owners on digital marketing while amplifying the brand's 2028 USA Pentathlon Multisport Partnership.

"We are going to heavily focus on the Pentathlon partnership as well," he said. "We're working on a rebranding and a new website."

Support for existing franchise owners will include structured, month-to-month marketing packages designed to drive local engagement and consistency across markets.

"We are developing a calendar of content and month-to-month packages that we would deliver to them, including blogs, articles, photos, campaigns, and advertising both for print and digital," Dievart said.

As the only ninja-focused youth fitness franchise with a USA Pentathlon Multisport Partnership, USA Ninja Challenge plans to lean into storytelling tied to the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Games, while continuing to build confidence and community among young athletes.

"We're the only ninja franchise with a partnership with the Pentathlon," Dievart said. "We are going to build a storytelling campaign about the road to 2028 narratives."

Looking ahead, Dievart said the brand's direction remains centered on growth, values and long-term impact.

"The mission is to empower kids to grow stronger and braver through fun and challenging obstacle training that builds skills for life," he said. "And the vision is to create a world where every child feels capable, unstoppable and empowered to overcome any obstacle in the gym or in life."

ABOUT USA NINJA CHALLENGE:

USA Ninja Challenge is the leading kids' Ninja franchise, offering an exciting obstacle-based fitness experience for children across the United States. Since its founding over a decade ago, USA Ninja Challenge has grown into a trusted brand nearing 40 gyms, with more in development. The franchise combines fun and fitness by teaching kids agility, balance and problem-solving through a series of structured obstacle courses. Partnered with the USA Pentathlon Multisport Olympic Team, USA Ninja Challenge is raising awareness for Ninja's Olympic debut in 2028. With low initial investment, high margins and rapid ROI, USA Ninja Challenge offers franchisees the opportunity to build profitable businesses while making a lasting impact on children's physical fitness and confidence. For more information on USA Ninja Challenge or to learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.usaninjachallenge.com .

