USA no.1 for road trips, new research reveals

Experts at Audley Travel have analyzed global Google Search data to reveal the most popular road trips across the world, with US routes coming out on top.

BOSTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following analysis of global Google search data, experts at Audley Travel are now able to reveal the most popular road-trip routes worldwide, with four of the top five being based here in the US.

Leading the pack is the legendary Route 66, followed by California's Pacific Coast Highway. The New England route from Boston to Maine rounds out the top three, while the Blue Ridge Parkway from Virginia to North Carolina takes the fourth spot on the list, which it shares with Australia's Great Ocean Road.

What is it about US road trips that we love so much?

Audley Travel's US experts believe they know what makes the US so special for a self-drive vacation.

"Only in North America can you enjoy such wide open roads," says Audley US expert Carl Smith. "Some of these routes are as lengthy as whole countries — several countries even — and they boast a patchwork quilt of landscapes and cultures to match.

"Scorched gold deserts. Snow-dappled mountains. Placid blue lakes. You can delight in such scenery on a single highway, without even needing to leave the country."

It helps, too, that driving is such a fixture of our culture. Road trips are as American as apple pie, especially on the cream of the crop of US drives, Route 66.

Why are self-drive vacations so popular?

Audley's Carl Smith is of the opinion that driving vacations gives travelers greater freedom and flexibility.

"People like to explore the world in different ways at different paces," he states. "A self-drive trip allows you to discover the locations you want to see, take the stops you want to take, and do it all in a time span that suits you best. You can't do that on a trip you take by train or bus — you're bound by a tight schedule."

"What we do in this scenario is advise and guide you on what we believe from experience would suit you best," Carl explains.

For those seeking global alternatives to your typical US road-trip route, check out Audley Travel's guide to the most popular road trips outside the US.

Full top five list:

1. Route 66 — Chicago to Santa Monica

2. Pacific Coast Highway — San Francisco to San Diego

3. New England road trip — Boston to Maine

4. Green Ocean Road — Victoria, Australia (joint 4th)

4. Blue Ridge Parkway ­— Virginia to North Carolina (joint 4th)

