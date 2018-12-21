USA Nordic Implements NormaTec's Recovery Technology with New Recovery Center

"We are extremely excited to add NormaTec to our team, both at home and on the road, working together to provide our athletes the best recovery option while they traverse the globe," says Bill Demong, Olympic gold medalist and Executive Director of USA Nordic. "Having used NormaTec for years, I can appreciate what a powerful tool they have created. The new PULSE PRO system is such a great and portable way to ensure USA Nordic athletes can train harder and recover faster!"

NormaTec makes cutting-edge compression systems that enhance the body's natural ability to recover. The NormaTec PULSE recovery massage boosts circulation to the limbs and reduces pain and soreness. In addition to these benefits, studies show that using NormaTec increases range of motion, and decreases inflammation, giving athletes a competitive edge.

"We are honored to partner with USA Nordic on their athlete recovery," says Gilad Jacobs, CEO of NormaTec. "The USA Nordic NormaTec Recovery Center is a strategic addition to their training facility, and we look forward to great things from these skiers on the world stage in 2022."

USA Nordic now joins 97% of pro teams and many other Olympic teams who currently rely on the NormaTec PULSE Series for recovery. They look forward to reaping the benefits of having well recovered athletes, especially in February and March, towards the end of a very long season.

About USA Nordic: The mission of USA Nordic Sport (USANS) is to encourage, promote and develop the Nordic disciplines of Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined in the United States; to assist U.S. athletes in achieving sustained competitive excellence in Olympic, World Championship and other international competitions; and to promote the highest standards of sportsmanship, equality, fair play, and good will between individuals of all nations through competition in our sports. Visit https://www.usanordic.org/ for more.

About NormaTec: Invented by an MD, PhD and perfected by professional athletes, NormaTec Recovery Systems are cutting edge compression systems that enhance the body's natural ability to recover. Using NormaTec's full-length leg compression boots, arms, or hips rejuvenates muscles and reduces tightness and soreness. For more information, visit www.NormaTecRecovery.com.

