USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Report 2022: Increased Adoption of Contactless and NFC Payments Fuels Growth

Nov 29, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by Driven by Emerging Technologies Like Ai and Ml for Faster Transactions and Government Support Towards Digital Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Outdoor Payment Terminal Industry in USA. The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of installed base of OPTs; Adoption rate of OPTs on the basis of consumer behavior; growth enablers and drivers, challenges and bottlenecks, Industry disruption technologies; regulatory framework; product comparison of different OPT brands, market shares of major OPT providers on the basis of installed base of OPTs. The report concludes with long term outlook assessing the market growth along with growth of Petroleum and Convenience Retail Stores and EV Charging Stations in the country.
Detailed Analysis on the USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market:
USA Outdoor Payment Terminal market is growing at a steady rate over the past few years, supported by increase in population in the country along with the rising popularity of electric vehicles and government initiatives such as carbon free economy and EMV compliance law. Increasing adoption of contactless or near-field communications (NFC) technology for credit card payment along with groundbreaking technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and other digital platforms are opening new possibilities in the market.
USA Outdoor Payment Terminal market is moderately concentrated market with Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Wayne Fueling System as the market leaders owing to the high market share on the basis of installed base of OPTs; followed by other OPT providers such as NCR corporation, IDTECH and Invenco in the market.
Advanced retrofit POS system, 5G-enabled devices and other new payment modes are expected to drive the USA Outdoor Payment Terminal market in near future.
Key Segments Covered
USA Outdoor Payment Market Sizing Analysis:
- By Total Sales of installed base of OPTs, 2021-2025F
- By Y-o-Y Sales of installed base of OPTs, 2021-2025F
- By Adoption Rate of OPTs on the basis of Consumer Behavior, 2021-2025F
- Assessing the Growth in Petroleum Convenience Stores, 2020-2025F
- Assessing the Growth in EV Charging Stations, 2020-2025F
Key Target Audience
- Outdoor Payment Terminal Providers
- Outdoor Payment Terminal Distributors
- Payment Processing Companies
- Payment Switch Companies
- Fueling Stations
- Convenience Stores
- EV Charging Stations
- Research organizations and consulting companies
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to OPT Terminal
Time Period Captured in the Report:
- Base Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2021- 2025F
Companies Covered:
- Outdoor Payment Terminal Providers
- Gilbarco Veeder-Root
- Wayne Fueling System
- NCR Corporation
- Invenco
- IDTECH
Key Topics Covered in the Report
USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Overview
- Supply Side Ecosystem of USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
- Demand Side USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
- Snapshot on USA EV Station Market
- Snapshot of USA Fuel Stations Market
- Value Chain Analysis OPT Payment Terminal Manufacturing Industry in USA
- Enablers and Growth Drivers in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
- Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
- Entry Barriers in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
- Regulatory Framework USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
- End User Analysis of USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
Competitive Landscape in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
- Market Share of Major OPT Providers in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
- OPTs on the basis of installed base, 2021-2025F; Adoption Rate of OPTs
- Long Term Outlook for USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Country Overview of USA
3. Snapshot on USA EV Market and EV Charging Stations
4. Snapshot on USA Fuel Stations and Convenience Stores Market
5. United States Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Overview
6. United States Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Size, 2021-2025F
7. Industry Analysis for USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
8. Regulatory Framework in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
9. End User Analysis for USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
10. Competition Framework for USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
11. Long Term Outlook for USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market
12. Research Methodology
