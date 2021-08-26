USA Ping Pong Company Continues to Expand Its Products and Reach

FISHERS, Ind., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CounterStrike Table Tennis is one of the only table tennis equipment companies located in the United States. Their mission is to provide professional level ping pong equipment at an affordable price to all player levels, even beginners. All of their products are International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) approved in order to ensure that all of their equipment is tournament legal.

CounterStrike has recently released their brand of ITTF Approved Ping Pong Balls and 5 new Ping Pong Paddle Bundles! Each of these bundles includes a professional ping pong paddle, a protective hard paddle case, and a set of 6 ping pong balls. Beginners learning the basics of ping pong will love the Karma Ping Pong Paddle Bundle due to its increased control and slower speed. Intermediate to Advanced players will love the versatility of the Alpha Dog Ping Pong Paddle Bundle because it can do a little bit of everything, and do them quite well. Serious players looking for a looping paddle that attacks with carbon speed should look no further than the Rally Bandit Ping Pong Paddle Bundle. For ping pong players who want an offensive blade, but still want high rates of control, touch, and consistency will love the Phantom Light Ping Pong Bundle. And last but not least for high level players that want speed, speed, and more speed will want to have the Red Widow Ping Pong Paddle Bundle.

CounterStrike continues expand its presence in the ping pong community with both amateurs and professional players alike. Amateurs are now able to find their products in stores like Amazon.com and Walmart.com, while professionals are able to find their products in their local professional table tennis clubs around the USA.

One of the professional clubs CounterStrike has recently partnered with is the Whack-A-Ball Table Tennis Training Center, located in Fort Wayne Indiana. Lee Seibold, the owner of Whack-A-Ball, has personally seen the impact that CounterStrike products have had on his members. Seibold states, "More than three out of four players at the Whack-A-Ball Table Tennis Training Center use CounterStrike Table Tennis products! CounterStrike has the most affordable, professional grade equipment available on the market today. CounterStrike shares Whack-A-Ball's philosophy of reaching new players who are finding out just how great table tennis is - without breaking the bank!"

The Founder & CEO stated, "I have been blown away with the customer response to our products. We truly believe we are making a difference in the US table tennis community by our ability to provide tournament level equipment at an affordable price." He continued, "Currently, CounterStrike holds a 4.7/5 stars across our product offering on Amazon and 4.9/5 stars across our product offering on our website. We believe this not only proves the quality of the products but also the value it brings to the players that need it. We could not be happier with the impact CounterStrike has made on our customers as well as the industry as a whole."

Contact for wholesale orders or drop shipping: https://cstabletennis.com/wholesale-drop-shipping/

Contact For media or press releases: https://cstabletennis.com/media-press-requests/

Contact for general inquiries: https://cstabletennis.com/contact/

