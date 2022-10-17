USA Ping Pong Company Makes Waves in the NFL

FISHERS, Ind., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CounterStrike Table Tennis is one of the top United States based ping pong equipment companies. Their mission is to provide professional grade table tennis equipment at an affordable price to all player levels, even beginners.

Tyreek Hill Custom Ping Pong Paddle | Miami Dolphins Ping Pong Paddle | Custom NFL Ping Pong Paddle CounterStrike Table Tennis Hard Case | Ping Pong Paddle Hard Case | Ping Pong Paddle Case

On August 8th, Eric Baker, the President and CEO of CounterStrike Table Tennis, was reached out to by NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill in hopes that CounterStrike could build the entire Miami Dolphins football team pro-level custom ping pong paddles as a gift to his new teammates. "I'll be honest, as a massive NFL fan, I was pretty excited to be asked to build professional sports equipment for some of the best athletes in the world." Eric Baker stated. "There are a lot of table tennis companies out there, and I truly believe CounterStrike was chosen because we absolutely make some of the best equipment on the market."

After discussing the specifics with Tyreek, each Miami Dolphins player received a custom hand made paddle in their teams colors, their name and jersey number engraved on both sides of the handle, a protective CounterStrike ping pong paddle case , and a pack of Olympic Level CounterStrike table tennis balls .

Since receiving their CounterStrike products, the ping pong table in the middle of the Miami Dolphins locker room has been a source of competition and team building as the players compete in doubles and singles tournaments. Several Dolphins players posted photos and videos of them using their equipment as well as thanking Tyreek Hill for their paddles. According to the Palm Beach Post , players are now learning news serves and watching youtube videos to perfect their footwork and technique. Additionally, CBS has reported that the team is now upgrading their ping pong table as well.

When asked about the impact their products had on an NFL team, Eric Baker stated, "I truly could not be happier with the outcome. Our goal has always been to promote the game of table tennis. And what better way to do so than getting our products in the hands of some of the world's best athletes!?"

CounterStrike continues to expand its presence in the ping pong community with both amateurs and professional players alike. Their products can be found on their website as well as platforms such as Amazon, Walmart.com, and several table tennis clubs around the United States.

Currently, CounterStrike holds a 4.7/5 stars across our product offering on Amazon and 4.9/5 stars across our product offering on our website. When asked about the customer response to their products, Eric Baker stated "We believe this not only proves the quality of the products but also the value it brings to the players that need it. We could not be happier with the impact CounterStrike has made on our customers as well as the industry as a whole."

