USA Polo Team World Champions, Presented by Hotels at Sea® Cruises, Invite the Public to Join them in Supporting DC Cancer Charity

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: The International Polo Tour®, US Polo Team, led by Team Captain Tareq Salahi is playing in Twilight polo matches locally that the cancer charity "We Will Survive Cancer" is behind with fundraising at every summer twilight polo match starting June 5th thru September 11th2021

What: Opening day, June 5th, Team Captain Tareq Salahi and the entire US Polo Team will welcome families battling cancer to the polo match for an evening of fun! Proceeds from beverage sales including Champagne, beer, wine, sodas and water will go to support the efforts of We Will Survive Cancer.

When: Starting Saturday, June 5th, 2021 at 6pm and every Saturday throughout the summer polo season, proceeds from beverage sales will benefit We Will Survive Cancer.

Where: Twilight Polo, Great Meadow, Old Tavern Road, The Plains, VA (Exit 31 off I-66) Directions, Ticketing & Details available at: www.TwilightPolo.com

Why: Team Captain Tareq Salahi and the entire US Polo Team stand behind the efforts of We Will Survive Cancer and the difference they make in the lives of people battling cancer. The 501(c)3 supports families by providing gifts to patients AND their family members in an effort to make their lives brighter during a very difficult time. The money raised through beverage purchases will go to We Will Survive Cancer to support their mission.

News Outlets will have an opportunity to interview US Polo Team Captain Tareq Salahi, We Will Survive Cancer Founder Gayela Bynum and speak with cancer survivors and family members.

To schedule interviews or for media photography or B-Roll contact: Gayela Bynum Email: [email protected] or Phone/Text: 202-257-7930

SOURCE Twilight Polo with US Polo Team