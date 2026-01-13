USA Rail Terminals Opens Rail Terminal in Monroe, Louisiana, to Support Meta's AI Data Center Project

MONROE, La., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - USA Rail Terminals has commenced operations at its newest rail terminal in Monroe, Louisiana, expanding critical rail-to-truck logistics capacity to support construction activity associated with Meta's Richland Parish Data Center in nearby Holly Ridge, Louisiana — the largest hyperscale data center announced by Meta to date.

Monroe rail terminal. Photo courtesy of USA Rail Terminals. (CNW Group/USA Rail Terminals)

"This is exactly the type of project rail is built for," said Rich Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer of Alpenglow Rail, the parent company of USA Rail Terminals. "When you're moving massive volumes of aggregate and construction materials on a sustained basis, rail delivers unmatched efficiency, reliability, and scale."

The Monroe terminal is designed to handle high-volume movements of aggregate and other bulk construction materials, supporting both the initial buildout and long-term supply needs of large-scale infrastructure projects. The facility is served by Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Railway and is capable of handling 90-car unit trains, providing high-throughput rail-to-truck transloading. Ground-pile storage at the terminal enables customers to stage materials efficiently and maintain consistent delivery flows to regional construction sites.

"The Richland Parish Data Center is one of the most significant global infrastructure builds currently underway anywhere in the world," Montgomery added. "Our job is to ensure that the supply chain never becomes the bottleneck — and this terminal is well suited to do exactly that."

Meta has announced plans for the Richland Parish campus to span approximately 4 million square feet across more than 2,000 acres, representing a multi-billion-dollar investment in advanced artificial intelligence infrastructure. Construction is expected to extend through the end of the decade, with peak activity employing thousands of skilled-trade workers. Once operational, it is expected to support hundreds of permanent jobs.

"Projects of this magnitude don't succeed without logistics partners who understand scale," said Chad Womack, Director of Business Development at USA Rail Terminals. "By railing aggregate materials directly into the local market and efficiently unloading 90-car unit trains, we aim to significantly reduce long-haul truck traffic while providing a reliable supply to keep construction timelines on track."

The Monroe terminal strengthens USA Rail Terminals' growing national footprint and reinforces Alpenglow Rail's strategy of aligning rail infrastructure investments with large-scale industrial and technology developments.

"This facility reflects our long-term view of rail assets as part of the critical backbone that enables next-generation infrastructure," Montgomery said. "From AI data centers to energy, manufacturing, and industrial development, rail terminals like Monroe are essential to building the economy of the future."

Meta has also committed to matching the data center's electricity usage with 100% clean and renewable energy, along with investments in local infrastructure such as roads, utilities, and water systems, further enhancing the project's regional economic impact.

"Supporting a project that combines advanced technology, sustainability commitments, and regional economic growth is something we're proud of," Montgomery said.

Monroe Terminal Highlights

Rail-to-truck transloading of aggregate and dry bulk materials

Capacity for 90-car unit trains

Service by CPKC Railway

Ground pile storage for large-scale construction staging

About USA Rail Terminals

USA Rail Terminals is a premier rail logistics provider offering rail-to-truck transloading, railcar storage, switching, and railcar services at strategically located facilities. The company supports customers across infrastructure, industrial, and bulk commodity markets and is wholly owned by Alpenglow Rail. For more information, please visit www.usarailterminals.com.

About Alpenglow Rail

Alpenglow Rail develops and manages freight rail businesses and related transportation assets across North America. Alpenglow Rail currently owns and operates six rail terminals strategically located in leading industrial markets within Canada (under the VIP Rail brand) and the US Gulf Coast (under the USA Rail brand). Alpenglow Rail was founded by a team of seasoned railroad executives with significant experience in the acquisition, operation, development and growth of short line railroads and terminals in North America. For more information, please visit www.alpenglowrail.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. Because some of these risks and uncertainties cannot be predicted or quantified and some are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Contact Information:

USA Rail Terminals / Alpenglow Rail

Phone: (720) 339-5720

Email: [email protected]

