USA SBR Market Analysis 2015-2032: Tyre Industry Dominates Amid Synthetic Rubber Revolution

With historical data indicating significant growth, the market size touched an impressive 900 thousand tonnes in 2021. Enhanced mechanical properties, such as high tensile strength and heat resistance, position SBR as the rubber of choice for tyre manufacturing.

Noteworthy highlights of the report include:

Characteristics of SBR: Born from the copolymerization of butadiene and styrene, SBR stands out for its resilience, making it essential for tyre production and other diverse applications including footwear, conveyors, and adhesives.

The Southeast region leads SBR consumption in the USA , contributing to almost 30% of the demand in 2021, with Texas as the powerhouse, holding 60% of the nation's production capacity.

The Southeast region leads SBR consumption in the , contributing to almost 30% of the demand in 2021, with as the powerhouse, holding 60% of the nation's production capacity. Market Segmentation: Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Rubber remains dominant in market types, primarily used in adhesives and automobile industries. Meanwhile, the tyre sector asserts dominance in the end-use segment, accounting for approximately 80% of 2021's SBR demand.

Future Outlook: As the shift towards electric, hybrid, and conventional vehicles gathers momentum, high-quality tyre demand is set to skyrocket, reinforcing SBR's market position.

Renowned industry players, including Goodyear Tire and Rubber, LANXESS AG, and Bridgestone Corporation, are shaping the USA SBR landscape.

