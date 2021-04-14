USA Software Adds dtSearch Web to Police Records Management System (RMS)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and BETHESDA, Md., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Software and dtSearch together announce the addition of dtSearch Web to USA Software's custom police records management system (RMS). USA Software provides software solutions for law enforcement agencies to manage information and improve communications. dtSearch offers enterprise and developer text retrieval, including its own built-in document filters, to instantly search terabytes of online and offline data.

USA Software solutions include Computer Aided Dispatch, Records and Case Management, Field Reporting and more. Recently, one of their police departments in Florida asked USA Software to develop software that would enable them to search not only their XML-based Field Reports, but other documents as well.

To implement this enhanced search, USA Software added dtSearch Web to their browser-based USA Mobile Dashboard app. dtSearch Web made the XML-based police reports and other documents that the police department maintained such as PDF and MS Office documents immediately full-text searchable. dtSearch Web's browser-based design was a perfect fit for USA Mobile Dashboard and provided for convenient access across the police department.

"dtSearch Web was an already-proven solution," said USA Software founder and president F.A. "Woody" Spencer. "Adding dtSearch Web to our USA Mobile Dashboard was a quick and easy solution for the police department and their Criminal Investigations Division. A sample search on an address retrieved a phone number for follow-up. A further search on the phone number immediately led to a report narrative that included other important details. Some of these details were then also searched and led to other report narratives that helped paint a more complete picture of the situation at the address."

dtSearch Web and the associated dtSearch Engine SDK instantly search terabytes of mixed documents, emails plus nested attachments, databases and online data with over 25 different search options. Both products include dtSearch's own document filters for data parsing, extraction, conversion and display with highlighted hits. For developers, the dtSearch Engine SDK offers these capabilities across a variety of programming languages and operating systems, both for "on premises" applications as well as for cloud-based usage.

About USA Software, usa-software.com

USA Software has been providing software solutions since 1989 to law enforcement agencies of all sizes that need help managing information and improving communications. With more than 30 years experience in public safety software solutions, USA Software offers serious expertise in computing and policing – and products that work! Please contact USA Software online at https://www.usa-software.com/contact_us.shtml for more information about our products and services.

About dtSearch®, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line instantly searches terabytes of text. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products meet some of the largest-capacity text retrieval needs in the world. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. Please see dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluation copies.

Media Contact:

Kerri Taranto

Next PR

267-589-9159

[email protected]

SOURCE dtSearch