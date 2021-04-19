USA Swimming Launches Supporters Club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States, in partnership with the USA Swimming Foundation and U.S. Masters Swimming, has launched its first-ever Supporters Club. For only $50, supporters of swimming can join this fan-centric club and help support the sport of swimming at all levels.

A love and appreciation of swimming means something different to everyone. Whether its supporting those just learning to blow bubbles, or age groupers diving off the blocks, or National Teamers standing upon Olympic podiums, or Masters athletes staying fit, the Supporters Club is an opportunity for fans to get involved and show the world why they #LoveThisSport – the clubs first official campaign.

"There are so many people across this country who love the sport of swimming and want to stay engaged, but don't fit within one of our traditional membership groups," USA Swimming President & CEO Tim Hinchey III said. "The Supporters Club provides an avenue for fans to proudly wear the clubs shield and show their passion for the sport, and what a perfect time to kick it off as we get ready to cheer on our Team USA swimmers at the Games."

Joining the USA Swimming Supporters Club provides individuals with a unique set of benefits and perks, including:

A free piece of USA Swimming "2021" merchandise

Swimming "2021" merchandise "Skip the line" access to autograph signings at major events

Invitations to participate in USA Swimming fan surveys and polls

Exclusive offers from USA Swimming and USA Swimming Partners

Campaign promotional materials will include a 30-second broadcast commercial, an assortment of print and digital ads and a selection of National Team athlete online videos. The club fee is a partially tax-deductible donation to the USA Swimming Foundation, which will support both USA Swimming and U.S. Masters Swimming programs.

To join, fans simply need to visit: http://bit.ly/JoinSupportersClub

Whether near or far, fans play a vital role in helping to support our athletes. With the eyes of the world on Tokyo and the U.S. swim team this summer, there is no better time to spread the passion and excitement for this incredible sport.

To learn more, visit: www.usaswimming.org/supportersclub.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

SOURCE USA Swimming