USA Swimming Partners with BD to Provide COVID-19 Screening for the Olympic Trials and Other Competitive Swimming Events

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States, and BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, have partnered to provide COVID-19 testing at USA Swimming events.

USA Swimming and BD have partnered to provide rapid antigen COVID-19 testing using the BD Veritor™ Plus System at USA Swimming events.

Specifically, rapid antigen tests using the BD Veritor™ Plus System will be conducted at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming as an additional safety measure beyond the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing that will also be a part of USA Swimming's COVID-19 mitigation efforts. These tests will also be utilized at 2021-2022 USA Swimming events where testing is required.

"USA Swimming has prioritized athlete health and safety during this competitive season, emphasizing COVID-19 risk mitigation procedures," USA Swimming Director of Sports Medicine and Science Keenan Robinson said. "BD's rapid antigen test, combined with a PCR test, will ensure accurate testing, helping keep everyone involved at USA Swimming safe and in the water."

BD Veritor™ Plus is a portable, rapid and easy-to-use point-of-care antigen test that detects SARS-CoV-2 — the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — and provides results in just 15 minutes on a simple, digital display. The on-site testing will be administered for USA Swimming by Premier Medical Group USA, a third-party provider that manages end-to-end testing, which will help overcome challenges that accompany testing in non-medical locations.

"We're thrilled to be the official COVID-19 testing partner of USA Swimming and to play a part in keeping these athletes safe as they look to fulfill their Olympic dreams," said Dave Hickey, president of Life Sciences for BD. "We are focused on helping people safely return to the activities they love – including our nation's top swimmers. We hope this testing with the BD Veritor™ Plus System gives them peace of mind, so they can focus on being the first touch to the wall and achieving their dreams."

Testing at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming

Throughout the course of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, more than 2,000 tests using the BD Veritor™ Plus System will be administered. The tests will also be administered at remaining 2021-2022 USA Swimming events, recognizing that COVID-19 testing remains critically important to managing personal and public health.

As an official sponsor of USA Swimming, BD's partnership is just one example of the company's work to help our country's athletes achieve their goals. Whether in the pool or open water, a portable, rapid, easy-to-use system like BD Veritor™ Plus provides reliable and fast COVID-19 test results.

Fans can follow #SwimTrials21 by following @usaswimming on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A Global Leader in the Fight Against COVID

In addition to providing antigen- and molecular-based diagnostics, BD has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 response by providing injection devices for vaccine administration, innovative solutions for immunology research and devices that aid in therapeutics. USA Swimming is also committed to ensuring the health and safety of its athletes, coaches and members throughout the pandemic. As part of the Aquatics Coalition, a group of more than 30 water safety and competitive water sports organizations to guide a safer return to water, USA Swimming closely follows guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the pool or at its events.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

About BD Veritor™ Plus System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2

The BD Veritor™ Plus System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Assay has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The test has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use by authorized laboratories. The test has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and the test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. For more information on the BD Veritor™ system, please visit bdveritor.com.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:





Media : Investors : Troy Kirkpatrick Kristen M. Stewart, CFA BD, VP, Public Relations BD SVP, Strategy & Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.5378 [email protected] [email protected]



Jessica Delos Reyes

USA Swimming, Sr. Mgr., Corporate Communications

719.439.8707

[email protected]



SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)