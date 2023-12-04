USA Teqball Players Finish Fourth At World Teqball Championships 2023 In Bangkok Thailand

News provided by

Teqball

04 Dec, 2023, 15:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teqball USA, today announces that top United States Teqball athletes, Carolyn Greco and Kimberly Baker, came in fourth place, losing against Thailand in the semis and against Brazil at the bronze medal games as they competed against the best Teqball players in the world. 

BANGKOK, THAILAND - NOVEMBER 29: During the 2023 Teqball World Championship at Hua Mak Arena on November 29, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images for Teqball World Championship)
The top Teqball players from across the globe have been competing at Bangkoks' Hua Mak Stadium the past week with the hope of taking home the top honors of World Teqball Champion and a grand prize of $250.000. Reigning champion Carolyn Greco who fought hard and was a top athlete expected to win, came up short coming in fourth in both Women's Singles, and in Women's Doubles with partner Kimberly Baker.

"I feel like we did really well for our first World Championships together, landing in 4th place. We've only been playing for not even six months, it is a very new partnership. What I love about playing with Kim is that we are family, we obviously have a special connection while we are playing and I feel like we read each other's minds," said Greco. "Kim has played so well throughout this tournament, I'm really proud of her. We definitely have some takeaways as to how we want to go to the next tournament, we need to focus on our serves, and other certain arrangements, but overall I'm very pleased with the result," Greco continued.

"It has definitely meant a lot being here, playing with not only my cousin, but who I consider the best US teqball player," said Kimberly on competing with Greco, "This is my first World Championship I've participated in, I'm really proud of us and what we have accomplished in such a short time. It was a big moment to be on the stage with Carolyn, I look forward to what's next for us!" Baker added.

The World Teqball Championships 2023 has drawn a record number of players, at 211, and set a record number of total matches, at 404 across Women's Singles, Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. In addition, 61 nations, the most in Teqball history, have been represented in Bangkok - showcasing the massive growth of the sport's global popularity.

"I am so proud of all our athletes who represented the US and played incredibly against the very best to fight for gold," noted Daniel, Teqball USA CEO. "Unfortunately we didn't get to take home top honors this year, but all our players were thrilling to watch and I look forward to seeing them in future tournaments."

Six Teqball athletes qualified to represent the United States at the World Championship. While Greco finished 4th in both Women's Singles and Womens Doubles with partner Baker, Dennis Correia and Luka Pilic finished 5th in Men's Doubles and Pilic also finished 5th along with Margaret Osmundson in Mixed Doubles. Griffin Freeman was knocked out at round of 32 in the Men's Singles category.

About Teqball
Teqball, the popular soccer-like sport with a presence globally in 150+ countries and with Teqball tables across all 50 states -- has found huge popularity across the United States and among professional and celebrity fans including Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Mauro Icardi, Eden Hazard, Justin Bieber, and Adam Levine.

The soccer-based sport is played on a specially-curved table (the Teq table), and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers). Teqball USA is committed to building a community by using the power of sports to build cultural relevance and create a movement that brings joy to people's lives daily.

Media Contact:

Natalie Beitashour

(e) [email protected] (c) 415.850.2668

SOURCE Teqball

