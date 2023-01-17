USA to Host Global Cybersecurity Competition and Conference

Focus on How Games Address Global Cybersecurity Workforce Issues

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States will host the 2023 International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3). This global event will be held July 31-August 4, 2023 in San Diego, California, and will be organized by PlayCyber®.

Combining the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) with an industry conference and hands-on expo, this inaugural event will bring together business, education, and government, and showcase top cybersecurity talent worldwide.

INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CHAMPIONSHIP & CONFERENCE (IC3)

An Immersive and Interactive Atmosphere

Unlike traditional conferences, the event utilizes a captivating, multi-faceted approach to foster awareness, skills development, and career opportunities. It allows attendees to explore the benefits of cybergaming while watching the 2023 International Cybersecurity Challenge. Conference attendees will be able to experience:

Hands-On Expo - an immersive cybergames expo showcasing technology and applications in the industry

- an immersive cybergames expo showcasing technology and applications in the industry Expert Gamer Talks - speaker sessions from global industry leaders

- speaker sessions from global industry leaders 2023 International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) - championship cyber games

Addressing Talent Development and Workforce Upskilling Through Gaming

The event will proactively address the critical workforce issues in the industry, speaking to both the ongoing skills shortage and the need for continued cybersecurity skills development. The event will team with government event partners including the US-based National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), as well as academic and industry leaders and cyber athletes from over 64 countries to educate, learn, and compete at this event.

"The evolving nature of cyber threats necessitates a continued focus on the education and training of the current cyber workforce. Games provide a vital but fun, immersive exposure to cybersecurity," says Jessica Gulick, founder of PlayCyber and the US Cyber Games®. "This approach has received validation across the cybersecurity industry with companies using games not only to recruit talent but also to safely practice defensive cybersecurity strategies and tactics with their existing personnel. This conference seeks to create meaningful engagement with cyber game, range, and exercise providers for attendees and cyber athletes alike."

Multiple Teams and Games on Display

The Championship games will showcase top global talent. Each region will field a single team, composed of their respective geography. Regions are responsible for selecting and training team members.

Challenges and education will span multiple impact areas, including web application and system exploitation, cryptography, reverse engineering, hardware challenges, and attack/defense challenges.

Attendees receive access to all three events. Games and conference activities will be held from Tuesday, August 1 to Thursday, August 3, 2023. Championship game awards will be presented Friday, August 4. Event tickets may be purchased online and start at $25 for early registration.

Corporate and government sponsorship opportunities for IC3 are now available.

About PlayCyber

PlayCyber, a division of Katzcy®, is dedicated to building a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity professionals. Bringing together and inspiring the very best cybersecurity athletes supports their mission of promoting growth, innovation, and progress in cybersecurity. Learn more at www.katzcy.com and www.playcyber.com.

