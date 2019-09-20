USA Today Names Barona Resort & Casino America's "Best Casino Outside Las Vegas"

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego's Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, has been named Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas in the 2019 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

"At Barona, we pride ourselves in providing our players with the best gaming experience in the country so it is an honor to receive recognition as the 'Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas'," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "It is almost poetic to receive this top distinction because Barona is patterned after the casinos from the Golden Age of Las Vegas when the casino player was the focus. We recognize, reward and welcome casino players."

With more than 900 casinos outside of Las Vegas, an esteemed panel of gaming industry experts along with editors from USA TODAY and 10Best.com selected 20 casinos as nominees for this highly coveted award. Readers were given four weeks to vote online for their favorite U.S. casino.

Continued Salinas, "We attribute all of our industry accolades to our singular focus on our casino players. Everything we do at Barona is for our players and we couldn't do it without our 3,200 friendly staff members who deliver the best hospitality in the industry."

Nestled in the foothills in northeast San Diego County, Barona Resort & Casino has been named "Best Casino" and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego Union-Tribune Best of Readers Poll. Known as the ultimate gaming destination, Barona features 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, and a full-service events center. The casually elegant hotel at Barona Resort & Casino has 400 guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of the Barona Valley and the championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 18 years.

