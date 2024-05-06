USA Today names Flagstaff the best place to visit with your dog

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If your dog gives you a long face and puppy eyes every time you pack your suitcase to leave town, consider bringing them along on your next Arizona adventure. USA Today has named Flagstaff the "best city for a dog-friendly vacation" after a careful analysis of vacation spots around the country.

The recognition is no surprise to dog lovers in this high-elevation mountain town. It's common to see visitors walking dogs through the historic downtown along Route 66, relaxing on patios with dogs curled under their chairs or walking dogs through the forest.

USA Today/Blueprint looked at six key indicators to come up with the results, including the number of dog-friendly lodging accommodations, restaurants, bars and trails.

Read the full report: www.usatoday.com/money/blueprint/pet-insurance/dog-friendly-vacations/

Flagstaff offers the highest concentration of dog-friendly accommodations of any city in the rankings.

offers the highest concentration of dog-friendly accommodations of any city in the rankings. Flagstaff ranks 3rd for the number of pet-friendly restaurants, with 39 per 100,000 residents.

ranks 3rd for the number of pet-friendly restaurants, with 39 per 100,000 residents. Flagstaff ranks 3rd for both the number of pet-friendly bars and dog-friendly trails, with 132 dog-friendly trails to choose from.

A love of four-legged friends runs deep in Flagstaff. This month, Nestlé Purina PetCare and Mother Road Brewing Company teamed up to "Raise a Pint for Pets." Through May 10, each draft pour of Perpetual Joy, a specially brewed lager, purchased at Mother Road Brewing Company will trigger a $2 donation to the High Country Humane shelter. motherroadbeer.com

Among the accommodations in Flagstaff welcoming pets is the recently refurbished Americana Motor Hotel on Route 66, which features a "Barkyard" and wash station for dogs. www.americanamotorhotel.com

The Arboretum at Flagstaff, which opened for the season May 1, offers dog admission for $2, with 200 acres to walk leashed dogs along trails. thearb.org.

Dogs always are welcome at the Flagstaff Visitor Center at 1 E. Route 66, in the historic train station. Stop by and get a free bowl for your pet by showing a receipt of your night's stay in any Flagstaff hotel, motel or bed and breakfast. Hurry, supplies are limited and valid through May 2024.

Visit discoverflagstaff.com for a listing of pet-friendly accommodations and to order a free visitor guide.

