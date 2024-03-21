USA Today Names Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences a 2024 Top Workplace

SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences has earned a Top Workplaces USA 2024 award by USA Today. This national recognition underscores Joyce University's commitment to a positive workplace culture as the institution continues to expand its mission of accessible, high-quality nursing and health science education. The accolade comes on the heels of the university's expansion announcement into New Mexico and Missouri.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces, Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards, and Top Workplaces USA.

"We are incredibly proud to be named a winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award. This recognition reflects the dedication and commitment of our team at Joyce University," said Joyce University CEO, Dr. John Smith-Coppes. "It is a testament to our ongoing efforts to foster a positive and supportive university culture where every member feels valued and empowered."

Founded in 1979, Joyce University is one of Utah's largest nursing institutions. Now offering pre-licensure and post-licensure nursing pathways in Colorado, Arizona, Missouri, and New Mexico, Joyce University prioritizes attracting and retaining highly experienced nurse educators. Their initiatives focus on fostering a strong, flexible, and engaging workplace culture.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150+ employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey issued by Energage .

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard."

As Joyce University's nursing and OTA programs reach new regions–with nursing program offerings in five states and an OTA program in 13–it remains committed to its award-winning workplace culture, offering both educators and students a positive, transformational environment.

Founded in 1979, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences' mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers. With a recent expansion of its nursing programs to select regional locations, including Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, and New Mexico, Joyce University's expansion enables aspiring and working nurses in these regions to access the same high-quality education and opportunities that have defined the institution for decades. Join them as they continue to shape the future of healthcare, one student at a time.

