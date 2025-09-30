USA TODAY NAMES MILLER'S ALE HOUSE NO. 1 SPORTS BAR

Readers' Choice Survey highlights Miller's Ale House as America's go-to game-day gathering destination

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller's Ale House, the sports-themed restaurant known for great prices, friendly service and generous portions, has been named the No. 1 Sports Bar in the U.S. in USA Today's Reader's Choice survey.

USA TODAY 10Best's Readers' Choice Awards highlight the best of the best across travel and lifestyle categories, from top destinations and attractions to food and drink. Nominees, including for the best sports bar, are carefully selected by a panel of industry experts and finalized through editorial review by USA TODAY 10Best editors, ensuring each category features only the most exceptional contenders before readers cast their votes.

Miller's Ale House is known for its hearty portions, crave-worthy menu and welcoming atmosphere that make it a go-to gathering spot for sports fans and food lovers alike. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of entrees, burgers, salads and sandwiches, plus weekday lunch and dinner specials perfect for any appetite. With shareable appetizers, more than 35 beers on tap and a full bar featuring signature cocktails and pitchers, Miller's delivers great food, great drinks and a lively setting where friends and families come together to watch the big game or just enjoy a night out.

"This recognition is the result of our committed team members' hard work each day to create great experiences for all our guests. With football season in full swing, it is a perfect time to unite fans looking for a welcoming place to gather, enjoy great food and never miss a moment of the action," said Miller's Ale House CEO Brett Patterson. "Since 1988, we've prided ourselves on being the ultimate game-day destination — from our scratch-made favorites like Zingers® and burgers to our wall-to-wall TVs showing every play."

Now through Oct. 26, guests can tackle their hunger with the new Tush Push Burger. This game-day-worthy, limited-time menu item features a premium ground beef patty topped with melted white American cheese, crispy peppered bacon, tangy BBQ sauce, three gooey mozzarella sticks and crunchy fried onion tanglers — all stacked high on a toasted brioche bun and served with a side of fries and creamy ranch for dipping.

To find the nearest location to order online for pickup, delivery or dine-in, visit https://millersalehouse.com/.

About Miller's Ale House

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Miller's Ale House is a sports-themed casual dining restaurant with 100-plus locations in 10 states. Miller's Ale House serves a wide variety of entrees, burgers, salads and sandwiches, plus daily lunch and dinner specials, in a lively atmosphere that includes 60-plus TVs, large open-air patios, beckoning bars and spacious booths and tables. It is known for its large portions, great prices, warm service and shareable appetizers, including its famous buttermilk-drenched, hand-breaded boneless chicken Zingers® and The Mountain Melt. Open daily for lunch, dinner and late night, Miller's also offers over 35 beers on tap and a large selection of signature cocktails and pitchers. For more information, go to www.millersalehouse.com or @MillersAleHouse on Facebook .

Media Contact:

Kendra Byrd

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Miller's Ale House