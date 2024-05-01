USA TODAY NAMES THE STERLING FINANCIAL GROUP A TOP ADVISOR

Sterling Financial Group, Inc. Joins Elite List of Investment Advisors

PASADENA, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasadena-based Sterling Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) today announced that USA TODAY, flagship publication of the Gannett Group, has prominently included SFG on its top financial advisors list for 2024. The independent financial planning and investment advisory firm, which is known for its longstanding, intergenerational client base and team approach, was founded by Michael P. Hatch, CFP®, MBA, JD, who has been an independent advisor for 25 years.

USA TODAY partnered with market research firm Statista to rank the top 500 registered investment advisors (RIAs) out of the total of 32,600 RIA firms that manage approximately $115 trillion in assets. The ranking is based on more than 25,000 consumer and peer recommendations and the growth of the companies' assets under management (AUM) over the short and long term.

This raking places Sterling Financial Group as:

The Number 1 firm in Pasadena, CA





The number 27 top firm in the state of California





The number 193 top firm in the United States

"We are delighted to be recognized by USA Today as one of the top RIAs in the country," says founder and Managing Principal Michael Hatch. "In addition to the metrics surveyed by Statista, the impressive credentials of our team and our ability to work on the unique complexities of high-net-worth families, our firm delivers a boutique style experience that sets up apart and makes us the firm that we are."

"The significance of this ranking cannot be overstated; it positions us as the premier choice in our local market while also elevating us to the top 99th percentile nationally. This distinction holds particular importance as we extend our services to clients nationwide, spanning states such as Michigan, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Florida, among others," notes Kody A. Brown, CFP®, CRPS®, SFG Financial Advisor & Principal. "Our clients appreciate our multi-generational approach and the depth of expertise we offer, unimpeded by geographical constraints."

Full USA TODAY ranking is available here: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2024/04/23/financial-advisor-top-firms-ranking/73327679007/

ABOUT STERLING FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Sterling Financial Group, Inc., (SFG) was founded by Michael P. Hatch, CFP®, MBA, JD, and is based in Pasadena, California, where Hatch has been an independent financial advisor for 25 years. Recently, SFG welcomed Kody Brown, CFP®, CRPS® as a partner, in recognition of the outstanding contributions Brown has made to the firm over the years. Kody brings a fresh perspective and dynamic energy to the firm and leads the firm's next generation of advisors. The firm has clients in more than a dozen states and specializes in working with complex clients and those "once in a lifetime" transitions, such as a business succession, settling the estate of a loved one, or a complicated divorce. SFG clients are frequently generational families that benefit from our unique ability to lead an integrated team, typically featuring attorneys, accountants, valuation or risk specialists, and business managers, all focused on our client's true financial security. Sterling Financial Group, Inc., is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and acts solely in a fee-only fiduciary capacity, free from any ties to stock or bond broker/dealers, banks, investment, or insurance companies. SFG can reached at 626-440-9192 or their website, www.sterlingfg.com.

