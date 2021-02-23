USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures' virtual endurance events raise $500,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures hosts virtual endurance events including the Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Series and the Warner Bros. Virtual Run Series spanning the DC Batman™ Virtual Run, Elf Run Virtual 10K/5K, Christmas Story Virtual Run, DC Wonder Woman TM Virtual Run and the Scooby-Doo TM Family and Pet Virtual Run/Walk. In 2020, these events included more than 250,0000 virtual race finishers, and all are scheduled to return for their second editions in 2021, continuing to support St. Jude.

"Endurance athletes united with a powerful purpose last year to foster a strong community of kindness and giving, especially for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are grateful for our St. Jude Heroes®, runners, walkers and fitness enthusiasts who continue to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, whether they participated on the treadmill, sidewalk, bike, trail or other endeavor. Seeing thousands of dedicated athletes running and moving and raising money virtually reminds us of the power we have as individuals to directly change the lives of those most vulnerable, today and into the future."

Participation in events like these help support vital research and treatment at St. Jude, which has helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened over 50 years ago. St. Jude continues to uphold its promise that families will never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"Supporting the kids and families at St. Jude is important to us and we are honored to not only provide a platform and motivation for people to stay healthy and active, but to positively impact the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through our events," said John Smith, who leads endurance partnerships at USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. "In less than a year we've seen our runners' enthusiasm for St. Jude grow and we are eager to extend this effort not only virtually, but across live events later this year to continue building awareness of their remarkable lifesaving work."

As St. Jude Heroes®, virtual run participants choose to dedicate their training and race day miles to support kids with childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Additionally, participants will receive swag bags with a jacket, finisher medal, custom race bib and more.

To learn more about how to support St. Jude or to register as a St. Jude Hero® in an upcoming event in 2021, visit stjude.org/heroes.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude onFacebook, following St. Jude onTwitter,Instagram andTikTok, and subscribing to itsYouTube channel.

About USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures

USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures creates impactful consumer engagements and experiences through world-class events, promotions, races and technology. We strive to exceed expectations, create unforgettable memories and drive value for our partners while leveraging our reputable institutions, including USA TODAY and more than 250 local media brands. Our portfolio includes the largest high school sports recognition program in the country, USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, and other celebrated brands including the Official Community's Choice Awards, American Influencer Awards, Rugged Maniac, Hot Chocolate 15k/5k, Blockbuster Bucket List sweepstakes, Amazing Teachers contest, and more. Our events are managed with our proprietary ticketing and registration platform, EnMotive. The events and promotions that we build inspire pride in local communities and connect local and national businesses with highly engaged audiences. We are an industry leader and drive results from coast to coast. For more information, visit www.usatventures.com.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

