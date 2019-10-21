USA Triathlon Becomes First-Ever U.S. National Governing Body to Form CBD Partnership, Aligns with Pure Spectrum CBD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Triathlon today became the first U.S. National Governing Body in the Olympic and Paralympic Movement to formalize a partnership with a CBD (cannabidiol) manufacturer, aligning with Pure Spectrum CBD through 2023.

Pure Spectrum, based in Evergreen, Colorado, is at the forefront of CBD's burgeoning presence in the sports industry.

"With its athlete-first approach and proven commitment to safety, quality and accuracy, Pure Spectrum is a clear leader in the growing CBD industry," said Rocky Harris, Chief Executive Officer at USA Triathlon. "We are partnering with Pure Spectrum to help educate triathletes of all levels about CBD and to provide a fully vetted CBD option."

"As athletes ourselves, we understand the incredible stress competitive sports puts on the body, which is why we're proud to partner with USA Triathlon to bring the benefits of CBD to the most elite athletes competing today," said Brady Bell, CEO and Founder of Pure Spectrum. "We want to provide athletes with an option they can have the utmost confidence in."

Pure Spectrum's vertical integration is unmatched within the CBD industry. The company fully controls its own production process from soil to oil — starting with sustainable growing practices on the largest phytocannabinoid farm in the nation.

All Pure Spectrum products undergo batch-specific testing in multiple third-party labs to verify their contents and potencies are exactly as listed on the label, and to ensure they contain no THC. The company is a leader in transparency, publishing complete test results from Botanacor — the nation's leading Industrial Hemp and CBD testing laboratory — for all products online.

Found naturally in the cannabis plant, CBD is a non-psychoactive substance that does not produce a high for users. The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) allow its use both in and out of competition.

Education of athletes, coaches and the entire triathlon community will be a critical component of the partnership, incorporating a comprehensive FAQ section and free webinar hosted on usatriathlon.org and purespectrumcbd.com. Educational content will be published by both companies throughout the partnership. Expert representatives will speak at select conferences and events, and Pure Spectrum will provide member-exclusive discounts.

For more about USA Triathlon's partnership with Pure Spectrum, visit usatriathlon.org.

SOURCE USA Triathlon

Related Links

www.usatriathlon.org

