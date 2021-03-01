USAA Achieves WELL Building Health-Safety Rating

Designed to empower organizations to take the necessary steps in order to prioritize the health and safety of their workforce, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide businesses in preparing their buildings for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the facilities as well as the broader community.

"To be considered for this prestigious accomplishment, our facilities had to show evidence of meeting or exceeding several requirements, ranging from air and water quality management; emergency preparedness; and cleaning and sanitization," said Andrew Walker, USAA chief administrative officer. "While many of our practices have been in place for years, this certification is a testament to the quality of our COVID-19 response and an important step to help position the safe and healthy return of employees back to our offices."

In order to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, USAA implemented or already had in effect 19 features in each of its facilities, such as reducing surface contact, improving cleaning practices and assessing and maintaining air treatment systems. These features are intended to help protect USAA's workforce as they transition from working from home and return to the office in the future.

"USAA's leading efforts to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating highlight the critical role that buildings, and those that own and operate them, can play in supporting people's health, safety and well-being," said Jessica Cooper, IWBI Chief Commercial Officer. "At IWBI, we are proud to celebrate this achievement with USAA as they lead the way toward a healthy, resilient recovery and help drive transformative action across the country."

USAA's facilities were awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of third-party documentation review by Green Business Certification, Inc. to confirm USAA has met the feature specific intents and requirements.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellbeing everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Portfolio Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Health-Equity, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute in the United States and other countries.

