USAA Advancing Automated Decisioning Of Electronic Medical Records For Life Insurance

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA Life Insurance Company (USAA Life) has announced it has become the first in the industry to achieve an automated decision of electronic medical records (EMR) for life insurance underwriting. USAA Life first introduced the use of EMRs for life insurance applications in 2017. That technology allows the applicant to grant access to medical records digitally and securely, in near-real time.

In collaboration with Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), USAA Life developed a means to analyze an applicant's EMR, utilizing the RGA Digital Health Data Risk Score of diagnosis codes, which USAA Life's system uses to make an automated underwriting assessment of the entire medical record.

"It's our job to do everything we can to help our members and their families get the coverage they need to protect themselves. This new process pioneered by USAA Life makes it simpler and potentially faster to get that important coverage," said Brandon Carter, president of USAA Life Insurance Company.

In addition to potentially reducing acquisition time for the applicant, this auto-decisioning process can reduce costs for the company, provide more consistent underwriting decisions, and represents the next step in the evolution of near-real time underwriting.

USAA Life's new process leverages EMR patient portals from several health care providers and the company is exploring adding additional providers to increase EMR volume and EMR auto-decisioning.

The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to nearly 13 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Life insurance and annuities provided by USAA Life Insurance Company, San Antonio, TX and in New York by USAA Life Insurance Company of New York, Highland Falls, NY. All insurance products are subject to state availability, issue limitations and contractual terms and conditions. Each company has sole financial responsibility for its own products.

