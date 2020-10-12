USAA Announces 3-Year, $50 Million Commitment to Advance Racial Equality

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA has committed $50 million to nonprofit organizations over the next three years to help improve racial equality and positively address the employment, educational and economic disparities that exist within communities of color and low-income military communities. The goal of our targeted contributions is to help close gaps across education and job training, employment and income disparity.

"At USAA, we strive to create an environment where all employees feel like they truly belong and have the opportunity to reach their full potential," USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock said. "This commitment extends to the communities in which we live and work. It's our mission to care for military families, a community that reflects our nation's racial, social and economic diversity — and the complex issues that come with it. We recognize that there is more USAA can do to help close inequality gaps, and these investments are a fundamental part of our efforts."

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Equality of Opportunity Initiative, black-owned non-employer businesses are less than half as likely to get financing as white-owned firms; as a result, black entrepreneurs are nearly three times more likely to have business growth and profitability negatively impacted by a lack of financial capital. In addition, according to that data, Black and Hispanic workers with a bachelor's degree (and higher) had lower median weekly earnings ($1,065 and $1,101 respectively) than whites ($1,342).

In addition, the military community is as diverse as the country they serve, and this diversity will only grow over time. Research shows that 43% of the military community is listed as ethnic minority – and 47% of USAA employees identify as a person of color. In order to fulfill on its commitment to supporting the financial security of the military community, USAA is determined to help close the gaps that lead to racial disparities in education, employment and the income gap.

Diversity and inclusion are key long-term priorities guiding USAA's investments, resource allocations and efforts for the future. Some of the efforts include:

Employee Engagement: In September 2020 , USAA created a CEO Diversity and Inclusion Council comprised of more than two dozen employees from across the company. The Council reports directly to the CEO and helps guide USAA's continued efforts to embrace diversity and be intentionally inclusive.

In , USAA created a CEO Diversity and Inclusion Council comprised of more than two dozen employees from across the company. The Council reports directly to the CEO and helps guide USAA's continued efforts to embrace diversity and be intentionally inclusive. Supplier Diversity: Enhancing its supplier diversity program to invest in veteran and minority-owned businesses and all diverse categories, such as women, military, individuals with disabilities and LGBT+ and is increasing due diligence of all suppliers' efforts to actively embrace diversity and inclusion.

Enhancing its supplier diversity program to invest in veteran and minority-owned businesses and all diverse categories, such as women, military, individuals with disabilities and LGBT+ and is increasing due diligence of all suppliers' efforts to actively embrace diversity and inclusion. Diverse talent recruitment and training: To support a more diverse and inclusive culture, USAA is strengthening recruitment, retention and development practices, and enhancing measurement and analysis of its efforts.

In the first phase of contributions this year, USAA is donating nearly $7 million to national and San Antonio-based nonprofits including supporting the expansion of The Executive Leadership Council's scholarship programs and education-based philanthropic endeavors focused on building a pipeline of Black business talent. Contributions will also support non-traditional loans with low interest rates for Black/Hispanic entrepreneurs and help low-to-moderate income Black/Hispanic San Antonians receive upskilling/reskilling training within in-demand STEM professions.

Prior to this announcement, USAA and The USAA Foundation, Inc., have committed more than $40 million in 2020 to provide financial relief for military members and their families, address food insecurity in its communities, advance research and treatments for COVID-19, and help bridge the digital divide for low- and moderate-income families suddenly faced with virtual learning.

More about USAA's diversity and inclusion initiatives can be found here.

