USAA Announces "One True Love" Contest for a Chance to Win $5,000 Prize Package

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Valentine's Day just around the corner, couples across the country are prepping to make this big day special for their significant other. But during the other 364 days of the year, that special someone in their life may come in second to a special someTHING.

Many people own prized possessions they consider their "One True Love," whether it be a car, a collection of shoes or military gear. In a survey conducted by KRC Research, more than half of respondents under age 34 admit they own a possession they'd describe as their true love, including three out of five Gen Z participants. Meanwhile, roughly a third of Gen Z and Millennial adults can think of a prized possession their partner loves more than them.

While everyone has a prized possession, the survey also found nearly three out of four adults under 34 don't have their most prized possession covered by insurance, even though everyone's One True Love is unique and invaluable. So on Valentine's Day this year, and to emphasize the importance of auto and personal property insurance, USAA is encouraging people to share their most prized possessions, or their inanimate One True Love, via Twitter and Instagram for a chance to win a prize package worth up to $5,000.

How the Contest Works

Participants must be 18 or older and submit a short entry explaining their One True Love (non-human), accompanied with a photo, using the hashtag #USAAOneTrueLove on Twitter and Instagram. Entries must fit into one of three categories: In the Home, Auto or Military. A panel will select nine finalists, or three per category. The finalists will be notified via Twitter or Instagram. The nine finalist photos will be shared here and voted upon by the public to determine the three winners, based on popular vote. The winners will be notified via Twitter or Instagram. The One True Love contest is open to any US resident. Contest entry is only valid on Twitter and Instagram. Only self-submissions will be considered for finalists or winners.

Key Contest Dates

Feb. 1 : Contest opens for submissions

: Contest opens for submissions Feb. 7 ( 11:59 p.m. ET ): Contest closes and panel selects nine finalists

( ): Contest closes and panel selects nine finalists Appx. Feb. 8 : Finalists notified

: Finalists notified Feb. 12-14 : Contest is open to public vote to select grand prize winners

: Contest is open to public vote to select grand prize winners Feb. 14 ( 11:59 p.m. ET ): Voting closes

( ): Voting closes Appx. Feb. 19 : Winners are announced

Prize Package

The winners will receive a photoshoot with their One True Love and a vacation prize package worth up to $5,000 for themselves and one other person, whenever travel safely resumes and up to two years from announcement of winner.

To learn more about the contest and to view the rules, please visit usaa.com/onetruelove.

