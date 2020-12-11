USAA Appoints Juan C. Andrade to Board of Directors

He currently serves as a Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Everest Re Group, Ltd, a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions and an S&P 500 Company. Before joining Everest, he was Executive Vice President of the Chubb Group and the President of Chubb Overseas General. He was responsible for Chubb's general insurance business in more than 50 countries outside of North America. His portfolio included commercial property and casualty, traditional and specialty personal lines, and accident and health insurance.

"Juan's deep industry expertise will help sharpen how we serve military families and continue to compete in a sophisticated marketplace," USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock said.

Prior to ACE Limited's acquisition of Chubb in January 2016, Andrade was an EVP of ACE and the President of Global Personal and Business Insurance and the Chief Operating Officer for ACE Overseas General. He held senior leadership roles with The Hartford and Progressive, and he started his insurance career with AIG. Prior to commencing his insurance career, Andrade worked in national security and international affairs within the U.S. Federal Government's executive branch, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and the Executive Office of The President.

"I am honored to be joining the USAA family and to have an opportunity to serve our military community. USAA is an outstanding company and I look forward to working with my fellow Directors and the executive management team in continuing to create value and develop financial solutions for our members and their families," Andrade said.

USAA Board Chairman Adm. Thomas Fargo, USN (Ret.), cited Andrade's public sector experience as a plus for USAA.

"Juan brings a unique blend of insurance and governmental affairs experience," Fargo said. "His diverse views and insights, together with his expertise in managing risk, will help to ensure USAA continues to innovate to meet the needs of our members today and in the future."

Andrade earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism with a minor in Political Science from the University of Florida and was honored as a Distinguished Alumni in 2018. He also holds a Master of Arts degree in International Economics and Latin American Studies from the School of Advanced International Studies at the Johns Hopkins University.

