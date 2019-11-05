USAA Celebrates Veterans Day by Challenging Others to Honor Through Action

" Those who serve are committed to protecting America's freedom, and this sense of duty never goes away," said Stuart Parker, CEO of USAA, and Air Force veteran. "We encourage everyone to celebrate veterans and join us in thanking them."

Celebrated for the first time in 1938, Veterans Day is when we acknowledge the service and sacrifice of the more than 18 million living veterans in the United States. By encouraging the acknowledgment of their service, USAA is helping to create a more inclusive and positive environment for the men and women of our military.

Expanding the ways Americans can recognize those who serve, USAA is partnering with Operation Gratitude, an organization focused on thanking each and every American military veteran. Throughout November and December, USAA employees will be participating in several volunteer events to assemble 10,000 care packages to send to deployed troops and veterans. USAA also is challenging people to fill an additional 10,000 care packages by donating items through Operation Gratitude's AmazonSmile List between Nov. 5 – Dec. 15. To donate, visit smile.amazon.com/charitylists and search for Operation Gratitude.

"We are proud to work with USAA and AmazonSmile to create meaningful and tangible ways to give back to our nation's military and veterans, and to thank them for all they have done," said Kevin Schmiegel, CEO of Operation Gratitude. "Being a part of the Honor through Action platform with USAA is important to our mission to show every service member and veteran how much they mean to grateful Americans everywhere."

To learn more about USAA's Veterans Day efforts, visit usaa.com/veteransday.

