USAA Commits $1.1 Million to Support Asian American Pacific Islander Community

SAN ANTONIO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attacks on the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community have risen to alarming levels in our country and across the globe. In support of the AAPI community, and aligned to USAA's 3-year, $50 million commitment to advance racial equality, the organization has announced its first, new philanthropic commitment of 2021 with $1.1 million going to AAPI nonprofit organizations.

"At USAA, we strongly believe in caring for our military families, which includes advocating for diversity and inclusion," said Harriet Dominique, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer at USAA. "Acknowledging cultural differences and being open to learning what we do not understand are steps to making the military, local communities, and USAA the best it can be. Our employees, members and communities represent so many different backgrounds and experiences and we have the opportunity to learn from and support one another."

USAA is engaging its employee diversity and inclusion business group that supports the AAPI community, MOSAIC, to help identify nonprofit organizations that will receive an invite to apply for philanthropic support. Additionally, as part of its USAA Serves program, USAA will continue to match employee donations to qualified nonprofit organizations up to $1,000 per employee annually.

In October 2020, USAA announced a three-year commitment to help improve racial equality and positively address the employment, educational and economic disparities that exist within communities of color and military communities. During the fourth quarter of 2020, USAA donated $15 million to more than two dozen nonprofits, many providing Black and Hispanic students and individuals with internships, upskilling and reskilling opportunities and small-business support . Additionally, USAA employees volunteered time to mentor at-risk youth, provide pro bono support to minority-owned small businesses and teach financial literacy in low-to-moderate income schools.

More information about USAA's Corporate Responsibility initiatives, including diversity and inclusion, can be found here.

USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Contact: USAA Public Relations

[email protected]

210.498.0940

USAA on Twitter: @usaa

SOURCE USAA

Related Links

http://www.usaa.com

